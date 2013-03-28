15 Of The Worst QR Code Fails Of All Time

Laura Stampler
kate upton gilletteKate Upton’s Gillette ad is a rare example of what might make people scan.

Gillette made headlines recently for an ad starring Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton and the gimmick people love to hate: a QR code.

When people read Upton’s mind by scanning the QR code displayed in her thought bubble, they find that the model thinks it’s “very important” for men to shave “down there.”

While is actually a pretty smart way to get people to actually scan the dreaded QR code, the phenomenon is often so poorly executed that it has become a joke in the industry. There’s even a Tumblr titled “Pictures of People Scanning QR-codes” that boasts zero images.

Brad Frost and Craig Villamor, friends and a mobile web strategist and a principal architect at Salesforce.com, respectively, started a blog called “WTF QR Codes” that is entirely dedicated to the worst of the worst QR codes. From QR bikini bottoms to requiring people to cross the dangerous third rail of a subway track to scan the code.

“It turns out we weren’t the only ones that thought that a lot of these codes are ridiculous,” Frost told BI.

Bank of America's sharable technology gusto on its Facebook page just looks silly — they're already on the web. Surely a link would have sufficed?

Sometimes scanning a QR code is inadvisable.

Or physically impossible.

Scanning the weapons section probably gets you a fast pass to some one-on-one time with the TSA.

Everyone knows booth babes are eye candy, but could this be more any more degrading?

British volleyball players Zara Dampney, 24, and Shauna Mullin, 26, rented out their butts to advertisers.

But not all QR code outfits are worn by choice. According to the QR code uniformed Subway employee, no one has tried to scan the code.

Not the most effective way to find your lost dog.

But QR camouflage is in.

QR codes pop up on unexpected surfaces. Bananas...

... grave stones ...

... and human flesh.

The tiniest QR code in the world.

We stand corrected.

So you scan the QR code to figure out how to use a QR code? That makes sense.

Now see ...

... how much brands invested in some of the most famous logos in the world -- from $0 to $211 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.