The World's Most Expensive Meals

Photo: Youtube/thecamarillagroup

If you ever find yourself in a Brewster’s Millions situation and have to burn through a fortune in a hurry, then all you need are this article, a few plane tickets and an empty stomach.(It never hurts to plan for the unexpected.)



So just in case, here are 14 meals that can help you wipe out your bank account in no time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.