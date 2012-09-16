The World's Most Expensive Meals

Photo: Youtube/thecamarillagroup
If you ever find yourself in a Brewster’s Millions situation and have to burn through a fortune in a hurry, then all you need are this article, a few plane tickets and an empty stomach.(It never hurts to plan for the unexpected.)
So just in case, here are 14 meals that can help you wipe out your bank account in no time.
Where You Can Find It: Serendipity 3, New York
Price: $295
What Makes It So Expensive: Le Burger Extravagant is made with white truffle butter-infused Japanese Wagyu beef, topped with James Montgomery cheddar cheese, black truffles and a fried quail egg. It's served on a gold-dusted roll spread with white truffle butter and topped with a blini, crème fraiche and caviar. If that weren't enough to excuse the price, it also comes with a solid-gold, diamond-encrusted toothpick.
Where You Can Find It: 666 Burger
Price: $666
What Makes It So Expensive: While they may not be recognised by Guinness, New York food truck 666 Burger offers the $666 Douche Burger that features a Kobe beef patty stuffed with foie gras and gold-leaf, covered in caviar, lobster, truffles, Gruyere cheese melted with champagne steam and BBQ sauce made with Kopi Luwak coffee. While the burger was a satire of La Burger Extravagant, it is actually available for sale, but as of yet, only one person has actually ordered it.
Where You Can Find It: Fleur
Price: $5,000
What Makes It So Expensive: There's also the FleurBurger 5000, from Vegas restaurant Fleur that features a Wagyu beef and foie gras patty with truffle sauce and shaved black truffles. Your order for this $5,000 burger also includes a bottle of $2,500 wine, Chateau Petrus, so really, you're not just paying for the burger -- but still, the $2,500 burger might be the world's most expensive, even if it's not official yet.
Where You Can Find It: Serendipity 3 (Yes, the same place as the most expensive burger)
Price: $25,000
What Makes It So Expensive: The Frrrozen Haute Chocolate ice cream sundae contains a blend of 28 cocoas, including 14 of the most expensive in the world. It is decorated with edible gold and served in a goblet lined with edible gold. As if all that weren't enough, there is an 18 karat gold bracelet with 1 carat of diamonds in the bottom of the sundae, and the treat is served with a golden spoon decorated in white and chocolate diamonds, both of which go home with the diner.
Where You Can Find It: The Fence Gate Inn, Lancashire
Price: $14,260, or $1,781 per slice
What Makes It So Expensive: This meat pie contains $870 worth of Wagyu beef fillet, Chinese matsutake mushrooms (that cost around $400 a pound), winter black truffles, and French bluefoot mushrooms (they go for around $160 a pound). Two bottles of vintage 1982 Chateau Mouton Rothschild wine are used in the gravy (another $1,740 per bottle) and the crust is covered in edible gold leaf.
Where You Can Find It: Norma's, New York
Price: $1,000
What Makes It So Expensive: The Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata contains 10 ounces of sevruga caviar, one pound of lobster, six eggs, cream and chives. While that might not sound that impressive, consider the fact that the restaurant has to pay $65 per ounce for that particular caviar.
Where You Can Find It: Westin Hotel, New York
Price: $1,000
What Makes It So Expensive: Executive Chef Frank Tujague topped the most expensive bagel with white truffle cream cheese and goji berry-infused Riesling jelly and gold leaf. At least a portion of the proceeds are donated to the Les Amis d'Escoffier Scholarship, which benefits current and future culinary students.
Where You Can Find It: Margo's Pizzeria, Malta
Price: $2,400
What Makes It So Expensive: Up to 100 grams of white truffles and gold leaf. Orders must be placed one week in advance and, on the bright side, the chain gives all the money from this particular pie away to charity.
Where You Can Find It: Capitol Dawg, Sacramento
Price: $145.49
What Makes It So Expensive: The California Capitol City Dawg is a ¾ pound, 18
Where You Can Find It: Fujimaki Gekijyo, Tokyo
Price: $110 per bowl
What Makes It So Expensive: This isn't the ramen you snacked on during your college days. Owner/chef Shoichi Fujimaki opens the doors to his menu-less, reservation-only restaurant to those who have already dined at one of his other restaurants. Once you get access to the restaurant, you will be served the Five-Taste Blend Imperial Noodles made with over 20 ingredients and two different soup stocks.
Where You Can Find It: Kai Mayfair, London
Price: $190 per bowl
What Makes It So Expensive: The Buddha Jumps Over the Wall contains shark's fin, abalone, Japanese flower mushroom, sea cucumber, dried scallops, chicken, huan ham, pork and ginseng. Orders must be placed five days in advance so the chef can source all the ingredients.
Where You Can Find It: Request it From Filipino Chef Angelito Araneta Jr.
Price: $1,978.15 for five pieces
What Makes It So Expensive: Well, each piece of sushi is wrapped in gold leaf and topped with caviar, three Mikimoto pearls and served with a diamond. No word on what fish was actually used on the inside of the sushi rolls, but I'm kind of hoping it's imitation crab.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.