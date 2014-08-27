15 People Who Are Making Crazy Amounts Of Money By Playing Video Games

Amazon announced on Monday that it was buying Twitch, a site devoted solely to video-game-related live-streaming content, for $US970 million.

That might seem like a ton of money. But the video games are also a spectator sport, and a lot of people are making serious cash by playing in tournaments and getting lucrative sponsorships from computer parts makers.

They also make money streaming their practice sessions on Twitch.

e-Sports Earnings has ranked the 100 players with the highest overall earnings from competitive gaming.

There are more than 150 gamers who have earned over $US100,000 in prize money.

