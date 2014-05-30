15 Of The Highest-Paid Professional Video Gamers In The World

Playing video games for a living sounds like a dream.
Believe it or not, there are gamers who are doing exactly that. And they’re making some serious money.
e-Sports Earnings has ranked the 100 players with the highest overall earnings from competitive gaming.
There are 100 gamers who have earned over $US100,000 in prize money.
To top it off, that’s not even counting the sponsorship deals and income that many of these players receive from streaming their practice games on services like Twitch.
Korea's Park 'Lyn' Joon earned most of his cash playing WarCraft III. The largest prize he took home from a single tournament was $25,000 in 2009.
Sweden's Jerry 'EGM' Lundquist has already made close to $US20,000 from seven tournaments in 2014 alone. Last year, he made $287,440.80 from a single tournament playing Dota 2. (He was part of a team, called The Alliance, that made a total of more than $US1.4 million.)
Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg, who also hails from Sweden, earned $US287,440.80 from a single tournament playing Dota 2. He's taken first place in 18 tournaments.
Sweden's Gustav 's4' Magnusson also plays Dota 2. He started his career in early 2012.
Joakim 'Akke' Akterhall, from Sweden, is a 26-year-old Dota 2 player. Besides being involved in the competitive Dota scene since 2006, he also won the Nintendo Swedish Championships three times: in 2004, 2006, and 2012.
Sweden's Jonathan 'Loda' Berg has been on 12 different teams. He gained recognition when he joined The Alliance in 2013. He's taken first place in 23 tournaments.
Jung 'Mvp' Jong Hyun, from Korea, plays both StarCraft: Brood War and StarCraft II. His largest prize was $US50,000 from playing StarCraft II in a tournament in 2011.
Jang 'Moon' Jae Ho is one of the WarCraft III players featured in the documentary 'Beyond the Game.' He's also a StarCraft II player, and made $US12,799.73 from two tournaments before he was even 18 years old.
Lee 'Flash' Young Ho, a Korean StarCraft: Brood War and StarCraft II player, earned $US269,972.27 before the age of 18.
Hailing from Estonia, Clement 'Puppey' Ivanov has also earned a respectable amount from competitive Dota 2.
One of the top StarCraft 2 players in the world, Korea's Jang Min Chul has made more than $US450,000 by regularly placing in tournaments of all sizes since 2010.
The world's first prominent professional gamer, America's Johnathan Wendel success playing first-person shooters earned him massive cash prizes and sponsorship deals with major computer hardware companies.
Ukrainian Danil 'Dendi' Ishutin made $US200,000 playing Dota 2 in a single tournament.
Korea's Lee Jae Dong made huge sums playing StarCraft: Brood War before moving on to StarCraft 2 in 2012. In the second half of 2013, Jaedong became one of the world's top StarCraft players.
