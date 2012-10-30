16 Of The Dirtiest Jobs In America

Photo: Discovery Channel via Netflix
Hurricane Sandy hasn’t officially hit mainland yet, but flood pictures are preparing residents for the brewing storm.After Frankenstorm, water damage professionals, such as sewer inspectors, will have to audit putrid tunnels to make sure there are no waste backup or plumbing problems.
This job requires trekking through a lot of waste, but there are other dirty jobs out there.
Host Mike Rowe from the Discovery Channel’s Dirty Jobs joins horse castraters, skull cleaners, and other workers who “overcome fear, danger and sometimes stench and overall ickiness to accomplish their daily tasks.” We’ve compiled the dirtiest ones here.
The guys who work at Skulls Unlimited in Oklahoma have to clean the skulls of dead animals by boiling carcasses to remove tissue, then using beetles to strip the skeletons to the bone. The smell is known to get unbearable.
Skulls Unlimited in Oklahoma processes more full skeletons for sale than anyone else in the world.
Sewer inspectors have to trudge through tunnels of waste to make sure the streets above them are safe.
Pig slop processors take unconsumed food from buffet restaurants, put it in a giant processor, then recook it for the pigs.
The guys who make biodegradable flower pots have witnessed a lot of messy situations, since the main ingredient they work with is poo.
Owl vomit collectors gather pellets because the vomit is ideal for students to study in a lab environment — owls swallow their food whole, so these pellets are comprised of bones and hair.
Blood worm hunters are required to sink into sand, debris and mud to find the long, skinny worms mostly used for basic fishing bait. But they have to be careful — these worms bite.
The guys who work at sewage facilities have to separate everything that goes down the your toilet or drain by separating the solids from the liquids.
These guys have to go down stinky, dark drains to collect the trash so that it doesn't end up on the beaches of Los Angeles.
The guys who have to clean the inside of a boiler can get filthy when they have to crawl into 100-year-old steam ships.
Ostrich farmers have to catch their animals by chasing after the birds, grabbing them by their necks, and pulling a hood over their eyes. This is all done while the massive animals are trying to kick them.
The guys who have to clean cow carcasses have a rough job since the animal's entire body is used for different purposes, hence everything needs to removed and cut.
Charcoal makers find themselves buried in grime at this lump coal charcoal factory when trying to fix a clogged pipe.
Farmers can be in serious danger when they're trying to move a herd of cattle from one area to another, so they use objects to persuade the animals to move in the desired direction.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.