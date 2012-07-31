15 Of The Craziest Deals At Trader Joe's

Zachry Floro

Photo: flickr/brendan-c

The Trader Joe’s in Union Square is always packed.The store, privately held by the founders of German discount chain Aldi, packs in customers with a fun atmosphere, good quality and low prices. How they keep prices so low is a company secret, though it has something to do with vertical integration.

We asked the customers, who stood in one continuous line wrapped around the store, to name their favourite deals. 

To understand how good these deals are, you have to realise that the food better than anything you’ll find at most supermarkets.

Bananas For $0.19

Three bagels For $1.99

Frozen Indian Food For $1.99-$2.69

Pasta Sauce For $1.29

Two Buck Chuck (Wine) For $1.99

Joe's O's For $1.99

Turkey Burgers For $2.99

Orange Juice For $1.99

Potato Fries For $1.99

Specialty Cheeses For $5.49

Juice For $2.49

Specialty Salsa For $2.99

Pesto Tortelloni For $2.49

Hummus For $1.79

Sushi For $3.29-$3.69

You can get a great deal anywhere...

40 Things You Can Buy For A Dollar >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.