MODELS, CHEATERS AND GEEKS: How 15 Niche Dating Websites Are Helping All Sorts of People Find Love

Noel Biderman, CEO



Ashley Madison, the website for people looking to have affairs, has the honour of being the largest niche dating site in the world, Biderman said.

He got the idea for the site in 2001 after reading a news story that claimed about 30 per cent of people on dating websites weren't actually single.

'I thought that would be an interesting vertical to tackle,' Biderman said.

Since 2001, the site has grown to 13.2 million members worldwide, nearly 8 million of whom live in the United States. The adultery website raked in more than $50 million in 2011 and predicts profits upwards of $80 million in 2012.

The business model responsible for such impressive numbers is pretty simple.

'It's a communication platform,' Biderman said.

Registration for the site is free and members purchase Ashley Madison credits that can then be used to contact other members. Members can also purchase virtual gifts like virtual champagne or virtual roses.

The site might be thriving, but it isn't without its enemies. In 2008 the Archdiocese of Massachusetts decried the site's ads.

But, his site is serving a purpose, Biderman said. It gives married people a way to get off sites like Match.com and, in some cases, it can help users strengthen their primary relationship.

Biderman said he heard from one user who was caring for his wife with Alzheimer's, and when the disease progressed, the man said he felt uncomfortable being intimate with his wife because she didn't recognise him.

The man joined Ashley Madison and found a lover whom he saw once a week. That arrangement allowed the man to preserve his life and continue caring for his wife, Biderman said.

'Anything can happen when an affair comes into being,' he said.