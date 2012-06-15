15 Artists Who Deserve The "Behind the Music" Treatment

When VH1 announced earlier this week that they plan to bring back their signature series Behind The Music, every blog and its brother started asking readers who they thought should be profiled in VH1’s revival.

The channel’s already lined up Lil Wayne and Scott Weiland for new episodes, but who should VH1 approach for subsequent profiles?

Combing through the suggestions offered by readers of Rolling Stone, Idolator, Vulture and Entertainment Weekly‘s Music Mix blog, we present the 15 artists the blogosphere most wants to see have their personal and professional histories deconstructed Behind the Music-style, ranked by number of votes received.

Foo Fighters Alice In Chains Chris Cornell Nine Inch Nails Whitney Houston Van Halen Radiohead Smashing Pumpkins Ryan Adams Blink 182 Jeff Buckley Jane’s Addiction Pearl Jam Prince Amy Winehouse

There were also several requests for updates to the Behind the Musics of Guns n’ Roses, Britney Spears and Madonna, who’s already had two episodes devoted to her.

Given the upcoming Blink 182, Jane’s Addiction and Nine Inch Nail tours, all of those bands would be timely subjects. And the Smashing Pumpkins’ story just got a new chapter yesterday when longtime drummer Jimmy Chamberlain left the band, making Billy Corgan the only remaining original member.

What do you think? Would you spend an hour on the couch watching any of these specials or are there artists more deserving than those listed above? Tell us in the comments.

