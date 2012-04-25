Check Out 15 Movies In Which New York City Gets Destroyed

Kirsten Acuna
A scene from The Avengers trailer.

Photo: www.youtube.com

When “The Avengers” comes out May 4, not only will we get to see the Marvel crew finally assemble and Scarlett Johansson rocking a leather suit, but we’ll also get to see a lot destruction in the heart of the Big Apple.Between The Hulk smashing stone and military and alien spaceships blasting buildings, the previews show a path of destruction in New York City. 

The Manhattan skyline often takes a beating in films, getting destroyed by tsunamis, alien attacks, fires and more.

In lieu of the film’s release next month, we compiled a list of other movies where New York gets visually torn apart.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Alien invasion.

HOW IT (almost) GETS DESTROYED: Giant asteroid.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Giant, unknown creature terrorizes the city.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Godzilla leaves a path of destruction in its wake.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Solar flares.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Global warming.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: crime; the city was since turned into a maximum security prison.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Missiles shoot down the Brooklyn Bridge; virus mutates mankind rendering the city ravaged.

HOW IT (almost) GETS DESTROYED: alien race shut down electricity and threatened to destroy Earth.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: engulfed underwater after a comet hits Earth.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: swallowed up by water.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Global warming submerges the city under water.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: Tidal waves hitting the city.

HOW IT GETS DESTROYED: attacked by giant flying robots.

Now, see which Bond actor is the most popular.

See whether Connery, Brosnan or Craig take home the title as the Web's most popular Bond>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.