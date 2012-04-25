Check Out 15 Movies In Which New York City Gets Destroyed

Photo: www.youtube.com

When “The Avengers” comes out May 4, not only will we get to see the Marvel crew finally assemble and Scarlett Johansson rocking a leather suit, but we’ll also get to see a lot destruction in the heart of the Big Apple.Between The Hulk smashing stone and military and alien spaceships blasting buildings, the previews show a path of destruction in New York City.



The Manhattan skyline often takes a beating in films, getting destroyed by tsunamis, alien attacks, fires and more.

In lieu of the film’s release next month, we compiled a list of other movies where New York gets visually torn apart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.