15 Most Shocking CEO Downfalls

HP CEO Mark Hurd went from Steve Jobs-esque job security to hurried resignation in just moments. Depending on some unknowns — was there really no sex? Did he really steer HP money to his paramour? — his reputation could be soiled for good.



Of course, Hurd’s not alone. There’s nothing like a lurid affair, sexual harassment claims, tax evasion, or criminal charges to cause a corporate leader’s downfall.

As a tribute to Hurd, we’ve picked a shortlist of the most shocking CEO collapses–folks who went from kings of the world to disgrace.

