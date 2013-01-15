The 15 Most Important Security Startups Of 2013

These days, everyone and anyone is a mobile app developer. But just because you can build an app, doesn't mean it's good or safe.

Appthority offers a cloud platform that checks to see if an app is secure so it can't be hacked by the bad guys.

Appthority's CEO and co-founder, Anthony Bettini hails from McAfee and was the technical editor for one of the best-selling hacking books of all time, 'Hacking Exposed.'