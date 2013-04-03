15 More Tech Skills That Can Instantly Net You A $100,000+ Salary

We recently brought you a list of 30 tech skills that are in big demand for jobs that pay over $100,000.



Now we’ve got 15 more to add to the list, from a salary survey done by Global Knowledge and TechRepublic. The research was conducted in late 2012, based on a survey of 9,500 tech professionals.

This survey asked these folks how much they earned and which IT certifications they had. That’s a little different than our previous story, which was based on skills desired by employers with open jobs.

There are, obviously, other factors that contribute to pay including how many years you’ve got in, area of the country you live in and how many people (if any) you manage.

Those caveats aside, here are 15 more tech skills that will help land you a $100,000+ job.

Six Sigma, $116,987 (mean average, based on 124 responses): A method of project management and quality control popular with large enterprises. Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP), $106,933 (65 responses): a business analysis certification. Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP), $109,943 (52 responses): a “big data” certification for analytics and data warehousing. Cisco Certified Design Professional (CCDP), $116,863 (97 responses): advanced design skills for senior network engineers. Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing & Switching (CCIE R&S) $132,696 (55 responses): Cisco’s quintessential networking design cert. CCIE Security, $168,769 (22 responses): Cisco’s CCIE with an emphasis on computer security. Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), $126,355 (83 responses): trains IT professionals how to meet legal and regulatory requirements. COBIT, $122,418 (73 responses): a framework for the management of enterprise IT projects. Sun Certified Java Programmer (SCJP), $102,085 (27 responses): proves skill with Java, a popular language for Web apps. Microsoft Certified Master (MCM) $144,131 (43 responses): proves advanced IT skills for deploying and managing Microsoft’s server products. Oracle Database 11g Administrator Certified Associate, $113,731 (21 responses): a cert that shows mastery of Oracle’s database. Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), $119,040 (53 responses): a certification for the project management system called Scrum. Projects In Controlled Environments (PRINCE2), $131,850 (20 responses): an IT project management method made popular by UK government agencies. Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), $115,946 (119 responses): an IT security cert that focuses on risk management. VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) $116,602 (23 responses): an advanced cert for managing data centres that use VMware software.

