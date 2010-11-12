15 MORE Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

Earlier this week, we published 15 Google interview questions that will make you feel stupid – a selection of interview questions compiled by professional interview coach Lewis Lin.



The post has been a huge hit.

That’s probably because Google is the kind of company that will – out of nowhere – give all of its employees a 10% raise and $1,000 post-tax cash bonus.

So, thanks to popular demand, here are…

If the probability of observing a car in 30 minutes on a highway is 0.95, what is the probability of observing a car in 10 minutes (assuming constant default probability)? Job: Product Manager You are at a party with a friend and 10 people are present including you and the friend… Your friend makes you a wager that for every person you find that has the same birthday as you, you get $1; for every person he finds that does not have the same birthday as you, he gets $2. would you accept the wager? Job: Product Manager If you look at a clock and the time is 3:15, what is the angle between the hour and the minute hands? (The answer to this is not zero!) Job: Product Manager What's 2 to the power of 64? Job: Software Engineer How long it would take to sort 1 trillion numbers? Come up with a good estimate. Job: Software Engineer How many resumes does Google receive each year for software engineering? Job: Quantitative Compensation Analyst You are given a list of numbers… When you reach the end of the list you will come back to the beginning of the list (a circular list). Write the most efficient algorithm to find the minimum # in this list. Find any given # in the list. The numbers in the list are always increasing but you don't know where the circular list begins, ie: 38, 40, 55, 89, 6, 13, 20, 23, 36. Job: Quantitative Compensation Analyst Feel stupid yet? See the answers!

