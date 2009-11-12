Google (GOOG) is hiring again.

This is good for the economy, but bad for your self-esteem.

That’s because Google asks its job candidates some very difficult question during job interviews.

Professional interview coach Lewis Lin compiled a list of 140 of them.

Last week, we highlighted 15 of the toughest questions from that list, and then relied on the wisdom of the crowds to answer them.

But there’s plenty more where those came from.

So, without further adieu, here are…

15 More Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”every-man-in-a-village-of-100-married-couples-has-cheated-on-his-wife-1″

title=”Every man in a village of 100 married couples has cheated on his wife…”

Every wife in the village instantly knows when a man other than her husband has cheated, but does not know when her own husband has. The village has a law that does not allow for adultery. Any wife who can prove that her husband is unfaithful must kill him that very day. The women of the village would never disobey this law. One day, the queen of the village visits and announces that at least one husband has been unfaithful. What happens?

Job: Product Manager

Job: Product Manager

Photo: symmetry_mind“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae52f00000000001b58ed/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-the-probability-of-observing-a-car-in-30-minutes-on-a-highway-is-095-what-is-the-probability-of-observing-a-car-in-10-minutes-assuming-constant-default-probability-2″

If the probability of observing a car in 30 minutes on a highway is 0.95, what is the probability of observing a car in 10 minutes (assuming constant default probability)?

Job: Product Manager

content=”Job: Product Manager”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/eab9b9147f2c5a4858c1e600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”four-people-need-to-cross-a-rickety-rope-bridge-to-get-back-to-their-camp-at-night-3″

title=”Four people need to cross a rickety rope bridge to get back to their camp at night…”

Unfortunately, they only have one flashlight and it only has enough light left for seventeen minutes. The bridge is too dangerous to cross without a flashlight, and it's only strong enough to support two people at any given time. Each of the campers walks at a different speed. One can cross the bridge in 1 minute, another in 2 minutes, the third in 5 minutes, and the slow poke takes 10 minutes to cross. How do the campers make it across in 17 minutes?

Job: Product Manager

Job: Product Manager

Photo: Jule_Berlin“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae56d0000000000f8d8c4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-are-at-a-party-with-a-friend-and-10-people-are-present-including-you-and-the-friend-4″

title=”You are at a party with a friend and 10 people are present including you and the friend…”

Your friend makes you a wager that for every person you find that has the same birthday as you, you get $1; for every person he finds that does not have the same birthday as you, he gets $2. would you accept the wager?

Job: Product Manager

Job: Product Manager”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9a432000000000056b4b2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-look-at-a-clock-and-the-time-is-315-what-is-the-angle-between-the-hour-and-the-minute-hands-the-answer-to-this-is-not-zero-5″

If you look at a clock and the time is 3:15, what is the angle between the hour and the minute hands? (The answer to this is not zero!)

Job: Product Manager

content=”Job: Product Manager”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae5e300000000008cc32c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-is-the-probability-of-breaking-a-stick-into-3-pieces-and-forming-a-triangle-6″

What is the probability of breaking a stick into 3 pieces and forming a triangle?

Job: Product Manager

content=”Job: Product Manager

Photo: markhillary“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae64100000000002e40c1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”theres-a-latency-problem-in-south-africa-diagnose-it-7″

There's a latency problem in South Africa. Diagnose it.

Job: Product Manager

content=”Job: Product Manager

Photo: warrenski“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae691000000000057787b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-many-lines-can-be-drawn-in-a-2d-plane-such-that-they-are-equidistant-from-3-non-collinear-points-8″

How many lines can be drawn in a 2D plane such that they are equidistant from 3 non-collinear points?

Job: Software Engineer

content=”Job: Software Engineer

Photo: Caveman 92223“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae71900000000001e39bd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”whats-2-to-the-power-of-64-9″

What's 2 to the power of 64?

Job: Software Engineer

content=”Job: Software Engineer”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac4f804880c90405f8bc90c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”imagine-you-have-a-closet-full-of-shirts-its-very-hard-to-find-a-shirt-so-what-can-you-do-to-organize-your-shirts-for-easy-retrieval-10″

Imagine you have a closet full of shirts. It's very hard to find a shirt. So what can you do to organise your shirts for easy retrieval?

Job: Software Engineer

content=”Job: Software Engineer

Photo: Brymo“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae79000000000000c6272/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-are-given-a-game-of-tic-tac-toe-11″

title=”You are given a game of Tic Tac Toe…”

You have to write a function in which you pass the whole game and name of a player. The function will return whether the player has won the game or not. First you to decide which data structure you will use for the game. You need to tell the algorithm first and then need to write the code. Note: Some position may be blank in the game। So your data structure should consider this condition also.

Job: Software Engineer

Job: Software Engineer

Photo: frozenchipmunk“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae7dc000000000077c024/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-long-it-would-take-to-sort-1-trillion-numbers-come-up-with-a-good-estimate-12″

How long it would take to sort 1 trillion numbers? Come up with a good estimate.

Job: Software Engineer

content=”Job: Software Engineer”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2c7a6c79941cb949086a6600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”design-an-algorithm-to-play-a-game-of-frogger-and-then-code-the-solution-13″

title=”Design an algorithm to play a game of Frogger and then code the solution…”

The object of the game is to direct a frog to avoid cars while crossing a busy road. You may represent a road lane via an array. Generalize the solution for an N-lane road.

Job: Software Engineer

Job: Software Engineer

Photo: david drexler“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afae8350000000000e50c2b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-many-resumes-does-google-receive-each-year-for-software-engineering-14″

How many resumes does Google receive each year for software engineering?

Job: Quantitative Compensation Analyst

content=”Job: Quantitative Compensation Analyst”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/c7b9b9142649c948b4e0f100/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-are-given-a-list-of-numbers-15″

title=”You are given a list of numbers…”

When you reach the end of the list you will come back to the beginning of the list (a circular list). Write the most efficient algorithm to find the minimum # in this list. Find any given # in the list. The numbers in the list are always increasing but you don't know where the circular list begins, ie: 38, 40, 55, 89, 6, 13, 20, 23, 36.

Job: Quantitative Compensation Analyst

Job: Quantitative Compensation Analyst”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a85be195bd70a39408bc6bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”feel-stupid-yet-16″

title=”Feel stupid yet?”

See the answers!

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af2f9930000000000c38484/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

