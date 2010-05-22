15 More Books Every Entrepreneur Must Read

Photo: dottorpeni via Flickr
In the spirit of good old summer reading lists, we thought we’d follow up on our original entrepreneurial book list, and give you some new selections to enjoy this summer.We consulted a few entrepreneurs, execs, and VCs for their recommendations of books that anyone who’s starting a business (or even thinking about it) should read.
Jason Fried: 'One of the best books about design, business, invention, and entrepreneurship I've ever read. Highly recommended. It's really inspirational. His persistence is otherworldly. You won't believe what he went through to get this product to market.'
Jason Fried is co-founder and President of 37signals.
Gregory Galant: 'The self-made billionaire founder of Maxim Magazine and The Week titles this book as though it's a snake oil self-help book. It's really a great entrepreneurial memoir with British wit at its finest.'
Gregory Galant is founder and CEO of Sawhorse Media, as well as the creator and host of Venture Voice, a podcast for and about entrepreneurs.
Nilofer Merchant: 'The future is invented not in the easy conversations but in the hard ones. We've got to know how to have and manage those conversations that lend light and transparency to WHY we are doing what we are doing. This book emphasises how leaders create a culture of candor that can allow them to grow beyond the first idea.'
Nilofer Merchant is CEO and Chief Strategist of Rubicon Consulting.
Chris Dixon: 'Although a bit too enterprise- (vs. consumer-) focused for my taste, this is an extremely intelligent and useful book.You've probably heard about the central thesis (lots of startups get stuck in the 'chasm', in between early adopter and mainstream customers) but there are tons of other interesting anecdotes and ideas in the book. I've reread this one a couple of times.'
Steve Blank: 'Observe, Orient, Decide and Act - The cornerstone of Customer Development and the Lean Startup was first invented by a fighter pilot. Read his story.'
Steve is a former serial entrepreneur who now teaches at U.C. Berkeley, Stanford University and the Columbia University/Berkeley Joint Executive MBA program. He is the author of Four Steps to the Epiphany.
Steve Blank: 'Why do large companies seem and act like dinosaurs? Christensen finally was able to diagnose why and propose solutions. Entrepreneurs should read these books as 'how to books' to beat large companies in their own markets.'
Also recommended by Chris Dixon: 'The Innovator's Dilemma popularised the (often misused) phrase 'disruptive technology'; But there's a lot more than that one big idea. Great insights into the 'dynamics' (changes over time) of markets.'
David Heinemeier Hansson: 'Influence teaches you how to sell and deal with customers by treating them as humans. Great stuff.'
David Heinemeier Hansson is a partner in 37signals.
Paul Jozefak: 'Some great advice on how decisions are made.'
Paul is a Managing Partner at Neuhaus Partners.
Mark Peter Davis: 'Insight into some of the unique trials entrepreneurs face.'
Mark Peter Davis is a venture capitalist at DFJ Gotham Ventures.
This book was on our original list, but it came highly recommended again.
Brad Feld: 'Anyone who is creating anything should read this book, slowly, and savour it.'
Brad Feld has been an early stage investor and entrepreneur for over 20 years and is the co-founder of Foundry Group.
