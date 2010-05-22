15 More Books Every Entrepreneur Must Read

Photo: dottorpeni via Flickr

In the spirit of good old summer reading lists, we thought we’d follow up on our original entrepreneurial book list, and give you some new selections to enjoy this summer.We consulted a few entrepreneurs, execs, and VCs for their recommendations of books that anyone who’s starting a business (or even thinking about it) should read.



Click here to check out our summer reading list for entrepreneurs >

What books have influenced your career? Add them in the comments below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.