The 15 Hottest Up And Coming Models For 2015

Getty ImagesElsa Hosk is making waves in fashion.
Another year is on the horizon, which means that new models are preparing to take the fashion industry by storm.
You might have seen some of these beautiful women in beauty campaigns, at New York Fashion Week, donning angel wings for Victoria’s Secret — or perhaps you’ve just viewed them on Instagram.
The fifteen models that we’ve chosen hail from nations across the globe, and are a variety of shapes and sizes.
Kendall Jenner, 19, rose to ubiquity as the younger stepsister of Kim Kardashian. Now she has become a household name, walking the runway for Chanel and serving as the face of Estee Lauder. She's also the new face for Karl Lagerfeld.
Hailey Baldwin, 18, might have made tabloid headlines when she was seen canoodling with Justin Bieber, but fashion-minded people would probably rather associate her with walking on the runway. Baldwin is also the progeny of famous folk; her dad is Stephen Baldwin.
Imaan Hammam managed to make the cover of Vogue and walk the runway for Givenchy all before she turned 18 in October. She's also part of Vogue's elite crew of #Instagirls.
Denise Bidot, 28, broke barriers as a plus-size model at New York Fashion Week. She has since become a spokesperson about body image for women of all sizes.
Gigi Hadid, 19, made the leap from appearing on reality TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to becoming a new face for Victoria's Secret.
Sofia Richie, 16, is Lionel Richie's daughter and fashion-forward Nicole Richie's younger sister. She recently landed a modelling contract.
Anna Ewers, 20, made her runway debut in 2013, but the German beauty has since appeared in dozens of runway shows. She also turned heads with a nude Alexander Wang denim spread, and will be featured on the 2015 Pirelli Calendar.
Neelam Gill, 19, only made her runway debut in September 2013 at New York Fashion Week, but the Indian model has recently been crowned the latest face for Burberry.
Sasha Luss, 22, is a Russian beauty who became the face of multiple Dior beauty campaigns this year. We'll likely see a lot more of her in 2015.
Elsa Hosk, 26, is a Swedish model who has posed for brands such as Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Lilly Pulitzer, but she really rose to ubiquity at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show when she notoriously 'wing-slapped' Ariana Grande.
Sui He, 25, has appeared on the runway for Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret. She's also the face of Shiseido cosmetics.
Lexi Boling, 20, has a steady following of over 9,000 Instagram fans. She's already modelled for Balenciaga and Alexander Wang, and in October, she walked for Wang's H&M line.
Vanessa Moody, 18, has Coach and Alexander Wang campaigns in the bag. We're likely to see a lot more of her.
