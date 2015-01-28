15 Mind-Blowing Facts About Apple's Latest Quarter

REUTERS/StringerApple Inc. CEO Tim Cook laughs outside a China Mobile store in Beijing, January 17, 2014.
Apple reported fantastic earnings on Tuesday, crushing Wall Street estimates.
In short, Apple’s success is nothing less than historic.
Here’s just how historic…
Apple's quarterly revenue just from the iPhone, $51.2 billion, was greater than Yahoo's entire market capitalisation of $45.5 billion.
Apple's iPhone revenue was more than three times Google's total revenue in the third quarter of 2014, $16.5 billion.
And Apple's iPhone revenue was almost twice Microsoft's total quarterly revenue of $26.5 billion last quarter.
In fact, 74.5 million iPhones is more than Apple sold during its entire 2011 fiscal year. (The four left-most bars on this chart, as Apple's fiscal year starts in October.)
Apple has $178 billion in cash, more than enough to buy IBM at its current market cap of $152.3 billion.
Apple sold 21.4 million iPads last quarter. That was considered a disappointment, but was at least one for every person in the state of New York.
Apple's iPad revenue alone, $9 billion, is more than enough to buy GoPro at its current market cap of $6.6 billion.
Before yesterday's earnings, Apple's market cap was $640 billion. That is more than the GDP of all but 25 countries. Number 26, South Africa, had a GDP of $596 billion in 2013, according to CIA estimates.
Apple's net income last quarter was $18 billion, the largest quarterly earnings for any company ever, according to Wikipedia.
The previous record was held by Gazprom, Russia's enormous oil and gas company, which booked $16.2 billion in profit in August 2011. In fact, every other company in the top 25 most profitable quarters of all time is an energy company.
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller attends a news conference after the annual general meeting of the company's shareholders in Moscow, June 27, 2014.
