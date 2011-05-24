$15 Million More For Rent The Runway

Rent The Runway, the startup that turns an average girl into Cinderella by letting them rent designer dresses for a night, just bagged another $15 million in funding from Kleiner Perkins.



TechCrunch reports that it has one million active users and prior to this round, the company was profitable. Now it has $31 million total in funding.

Founder Jennifer Hyman says she’ll use the money to create physical Rent The Runway hubs across major cities and build out the site’s technology.

