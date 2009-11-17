With unemployment soaring, the competition for jobs is brutal, meaning there’s a lot more to interviews than small-talk and finding a weakness that’s actually a strength.

But if you think you’ve gotten tough questions, wait until you see what recent graduates are being asked at management consulting firms.

Big fish like McKinsey, Bain and Boston Consulting Group — like Google — rely on “case” style questions to choose “business analysts” (for undergraduates) and “associates” (for MBA grads).

What makes the inteview style so difficult is the right answer is more about process than a specific number or result. And, as you’ll see, the question topics are about random situations that can’t be prepared for specifically.

Management consulting interview expert Victor Cheng of caseinterview.com says questions usually come in two varieties: short, five minute estimation questions where the candidate isn’t permitted to ask for any additional information, and 30 to 40 minute “case interview” questions where it’s expected that the candidate ask for quantitative information from the interviewer.

15 Management Consulting Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid>>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”estimate-how-much-time-it-would-take-a-single-average-size-dump-truck-1″

title=”Estimate how much time it would take a single average size dump truck…”

content=”…to move an average size mountain from one location to another one located 1 mile away.

Estimation question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/a337544b9c6a94494dfc6000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”estimate-how-many-shoes-are-sold-in-the-us-each-year-2″

title=”Estimate how many shoes are sold in the U.S. each year”

content=”Estimation question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd95620000000000171ecb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”estimate-the-number-of-gallons-of-gasoline-the-typical-gas-station-pumps-3″

title=”Estimate the number of gallons of gasoline the typical gas station pumps…”

content=”…in a given weekday.

Estimation question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/747a6c79b3b2894982c2a300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”estimate-the-total-industry-wide-sales-of-lipstick-in-the-us-4″

title=”Estimate the total industry wide sales of lipstick in the U.S.”

content=”Estimation question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd95e80000000000b71aad/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”estimate-how-many-tires-are-sold-in-the-us-each-year-5″

title=”Estimate how many tires are sold in the U.S. each year”

content=”Estimation question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ab396d4a40d661c36b28b0d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-nba-is-contemplating-a-bigger-expansion-into-china-should-it-6″

title=”The NBA is contemplating a bigger expansion into China, should it?”

content=”Case interview question example

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad383a500000000007a5fc0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-copper-mining-company-is-losing-money-7″

title=”A copper mining company is losing money…”

content=”…The CEO asks you to figure out why and what to do about it.

Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/b837544b5c50f049c4756e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-ski-resort-is-having-a-poor-revenue-year-due-to-light-snowfall-8″

title=”A ski resort is having a poor revenue year due to light snowfall…”

content=”Should it invest in snow making equipment? The CEO asks you to figure out why and what to do about it.

Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd966400000000005df69d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”for-a-gas-station-convenience-store-what-is-the-optimal-layout-9″

title=”For a gas station convenience store, what is the optimal layout…”

content=”…for where different types of goods are arranged within the store?

Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4eb9b91491a5464851cf4300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-steel-manufacturer-is-contemplating-buying-one-of-its-competitors-should-it-10″

title=”A steel manufacturer is contemplating buying one of its competitors. Should it?”

content=”Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/b27a6c7928e96048a7e04e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-bank-is-considering-offer-loans-to-subprime-borrowers-should-it-11″

title=”A bank is considering offer loans to subprime borrowers, should it?”

content=”Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca3bf6ce54e30c3b4afc5c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-ceo-of-a-retail-store-client-is-losing-money-and-asks-you-for-help-what-do-you-do-12″

title=”The CEO of a retail store client is losing money and asks you for help. What do you do?”

content=”Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/a5b9b914c357db494738fb00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-year-is-1980-your-client-has-invented-a-new-piece-of-office-equipment-called-a-fax-machine-13″

title=”The year is 1980, your client has invented a new piece of office equipment called a fax machine…”

content=”…They are debating whether or not to invest in manufacturing and marketing this product. What factors should they consider and should the launch it or not launch it and why?

Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd976d0000000000720b70/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”your-nephew-is-running-a-lemonade-stand-during-his-spring-break-14″

title=”Your nephew is running a lemonade stand during his spring break…”

content=”…The stand will only be open for the 5 days of his spring break. On Monday, he only sold 3 cups of lemonade. He asks you for help to increase sales, what do you do?

Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afd981d00000000006365ab/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-leverage-buyout-firm-is-considering-buying-a-company-15″

title=”A leverage buyout firm is considering buying a company…”

content=”…that owns proprietary database of real time Federal Aviation Administration database on every commercial flight in America and it’s current flight status. Should they buy the company?

Case interview question example“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaf99edb81078120da038f7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”think-these-are-tough-16″

title=”Think these are tough?”

content=”Compare them to questions for getting a job at Google.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb236400000000008bf85a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.