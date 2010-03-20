15 Lessons Old Media Must Learn From SXSW

Steve Myers at Poynter gathers some thoughts from journalists about the most important lessons they learned at SXSW.
We narrowed down the results to the most important points:
- Use gamelike features to keep users engaged and refreshing your Web site.
- Work with city citizens and dig deeper into the data that is all around us.
- Manor Labs in Manor, Texas “turned the town of 6,500 people into a virtual R&D lab to tackle major civic innovations via crowdsourcing and game-driven mechanics.” Amazing.
- Learn how to support different Web fonts with each browser and create rich graphics on the iPhone without Flash.
- The Deck, an all-sponsorship ad network teaches us to stop selling CPMs and only use sponsorships, so advertisers will “pay for time in front of your audience rather than impressions.”
- Infuse creativity into every aspect of your work.
- Learn that vision is our strongest sense, and humans are wired to process images quickly. Move beyond text.
- Social media is exciting. But sites “like Facebook give us a limited set of choices for our participation, and we shouldn’t be lulled into a false sense of control.”
- “Geeks care about journalism.”
- Measure reader engagement in hours, not minutes like online. “That allows for higher ad rates; it’s another reason publishers should move faster in developing for tablet devices.”
- Don’t just shuffle content onto an iPad and add videos and graphics. Really think about reinventing content. And add social media.
- Web applications will probably win out over installed apps. “That may be unpopular to the folks who think iPhone/iPad apps will save journalism or make them rich, but developers are growing weary of developing for three to seven different platforms.”
- The Web is accessible everywhere, especially on mobile devices.
- Social gaming is going to be huge. Use it in all aspects of your site, including comments.
- “Those who can’t or won’t reinvent themselves don’t really have a place in a culture that places such a high value on innovation.”
