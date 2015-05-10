15 last minute lunch spots to spoil your mum with this Mother's Day

From Sydney to Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth, here are some of the top last minute picks to spoil your mum with this Sunday.

Prices range from $67 per person up to $120 pp, and many of the restaurants will be offering a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival.

If you’re stuck on gift ideas, we’ve also compiled a nifty guide to what Mums really want for Mother’s Day.

In the meantime, here are our last minute lunch picks:

1. Sokyo, Sydney Photo: Facebook. The contemporary Japanese joint in Sydney's CBD is cooking up a seafood storm this Mother's Day. Headed by veteran chef Chase Kojima, the menu will feature Sokyo's signature dishes including the Kingfish Miso Ceviche, Maguro Tataki topped with a glass of Chandon on arrival. Price: $105 pp. 2. The Winery, Sydney. Photo: Facebook. This year, the Champagne Room is offering mums a lavish buffet lunch -- think freshly shucked oysters, rolled pork belly topped with Perrier Jouet Champagne. Price: $80 pp. 3. Pilu at Freshwater, Sydney. Photo: Facebook. The hatted waterfront restaurant will not only spoil mums with a beachside view but an authentic Italian-inspired four-course menu of 'Malloreddus, Spanner crab meat and guanciale' and 'Wagyu Karubi, finger eggplant, radicchio and almonds'. Price: $100 pp. 4. Botanic Gardens Restaurant, Sydney. Photo: Facebook. Situated in the heart of the picturesque Royal Botanic Gardens, the restaurant is serving up a three-course lunch menu including signature dishes such as roasted snapper and Gippsland beef tenderloin... and a glass of Piper-Heidsieck on arrival for all the mums. Price: $95 pp. 5. Movida, Sydney Photo: Facebook. The iconic Spanish joint will kick off Mother's Day with glass of bubbles on arrival and a special nine-dish lunch served up by Sydney Head Chef Ivalu Otaiza. Expect Wagyu beef shortribs, chorizo and some rich chocolate Spanish doughnuts. Price: $90 pp. 6. Om Nom Kitchen and Dessert Bar, Melbourne. Photo: Facebook. It’s Melbourne’s only dessert degustation restaurant situated in the iconic Adelphi Hotel. The sugar-filled menu will feature its signature dessert plate, a glass of Louis Roederer and a Mother's Day 'teapot' cocktail. Price: $85 pp. 7. Cecconi's, Melbourne. Photo: Facebook. The slick Italian restaurant located on Melbourne's iconic Flinders Lane is serving up a sophisticated two-course menu. The Mother's Day menu is packed with traditional Italian favourites including seared scallops, potato gnocchi and roasted duck leg with chestnut spaetzle with a complimentary glass of champagne. Price: $ 75 pp. 8. Mister Bianco, Melbourne. Photo: Facebook. Mister Bianco calls itself the 'cool Sicilian kid on the block' which is hardly a surprise. The celebratory Mother's Day lunch is packed with authentic Italian flavours with a mix of modern Mediterranean inspiration such as saffron arancini, ragu and rich tiramisu for the whole family. Price: $75 pp for three course or $85 for four courses (includes a Mother’s Day gift). 9. Pei Modern, Melbourne. Photo: Facebook. A sophisticated pick for Mother's Day starting the party with a glass of NV Mumm 'Cordon Rouge' champagne on arrival. The creative five-course menu features Australian favourites such as Kohlrabi with Blackmore's smoked beef and pumpkin seed, Chicken on a String and choux, vanilla ice cream with whey butterscotch. Price: $95 pp. 10. The Atlantic, Melbourne. Photo: Facebook. Located at Crown Hotel, the Atlantic is is cooking up a deluxe seafood feast this Mother's Day. Led by Executive Chef Donovan Cooke, the team is bringing fresh oysters, crayfish and seafood cocktails to the table. Price: $120 pp. 11. Piccadilly Restaurant, Adelaide. Photo: Facebook. Spoil your mum this Sunday at the iconic country manor hotel in a relaxing boutique setting. This year, the Mother's Day lunch menu will cook up Harris smoke house smoked salmon, chicken saltimbocca with proscuitto and sage along with dark chocolate pudding, hazelnut gelato and malted milk chocolate sauce. Price: $99 pp. 12. Customs House, Brisbane. Photo: Facebook. Customs House, one of Brisbane's heritage icons situated alongside the river with beautiful heritage surroundings is offering a special Mother's Day lunch on the terrace. The lunch menu will feature favourites such as smoked quail breast with goat cheese and rocket, pan fried snapper with olive and herb ratatouille finished off with a Valrhona chocolate fondant and peanut butter ice cream. Price: 2 course menu $67 pp or three course menu $85 pp. 13. E'cco Bistro, Brisbane. Photo: Facebook. The century old former tea warehouse in Brisbane's CBD is serving up a menu with character including seared scallops, green pea and spinach risotto, lamb loin, and chicken supreme, as well as an open pavlova and pear torte. Price: $85 pp. 14. Sittella Winery, Perth. Photo: Facebook. Sittella Winery is considered a jewel in the historic Swan Valley and so too is its winery and restaurant near the Swan River. The three course-lunch menu will give mums the chance to sit back and enjoy fine food and award winning wines in the heart of the valley. Price: $72.50. 15. Salt on the Beach, Perth. Photo: Facebook. Salt on the Beach is one of Perth's beachside favourites and an ideal setting for a family gathering this Mother's Day. The à la carte menu featuring share plates such as 'Sticky Lamb Ribs', 'Hot as Hell Pork Belly' and 'Beef Tenderloin Brioche Slider' will treat mums to a hearty lunch this Sunday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.