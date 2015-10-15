10 jobs that are disappearing fast

Thanks in part to advances like email, Facebook, and Twitter, mail carriers will be all but obsolete in the not-so-distant future.
By 2022, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics projects a 28% decline in postal service jobs, totaling around 139,100 fewer positions.
Mail carriers aren’t the only ones whose jobs are disappearing. Technology and market shifts have affected a wide range of fields.
Based on the BLS’s occupational outlook data, here are 10 American jobs that are on their way out.
According to the BLS, printing workers inspect random samples during print runs to identify problems and make adjustments.
Median annual pay: $US34,100
Number of people who hold this job in the US: 276,000
Projected decline by 2022: 5%
Why it's declining: Newspapers and magazines have seen substantial declines in print volume in recent years, as these media have increasingly moved to digital formats.
According to the BLS, desktop publishers use computer software to design layouts for books, newspapers, and other published items.
Median annual pay: $US37,040
Number of people who hold this job in the US: 16,400
Projected decline by 2022: 5%
Why it's declining: Graphic designers, web designers, and copy editors are increasingly take on desktop publishing tasks.
According to the BLS, power plant operators monitor power-generating equipment such as nuclear reactors from control rooms.
Median annual pay: $US68,230
Number of people who hold this job in the US: 60,700
Projected decline by 2022: 8%
Why it's declining: Advances in technology and increased energy efficiency will contribute to decreases in employment for the occupation.
According to the BLS, floral designers use their sense of artistry and knowledge of different types of flowers to choose the appropriate flowers for each occasion.
Median annual pay: $US23,810
Number of people who hold this job in the US: 62,400
Projected decline by 2022: 8%
Why it's declining: People continue to buy fewer elaborate floral decorations than before.
According to the BLS, logging workers harvest thousands of acres of forests each year.
Median annual pay: $US33,630
Number of people who hold this job in the US: 43,900
Projected decline by 2022: 9%
Why it's declining: US policies limit the logging industry's ability to cultivate raw forest material.
According to the BLS, travel agents typically sell transportation, lodging, and admission to activities to those planning trips.
Median annual pay: $US34,600
Number of people who hold this job in the US: 73,300
Projected decline by 2022: 12%
Why it's declining: Travellers' ability to use the internet to research vacations and book their own trips is expected to continue to suppress demand for travel agents.
According to the BLS, reporters, correspondents, and broadcast news analysts inform the public about news and events happening internationally, nationally, and locally.
Median annual pay: $US37,090
Number of people who hold this job in the US: 57,600
Projected decline by 2022: 13%
Why it's declining: Declining advertising revenue in radio, newspapers, and TV will negatively impact the employment growth for these occupations.
