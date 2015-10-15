10 jobs that are disappearing fast

Rachel Gillett

Thanks in part to advances like email, Facebook, and Twitter, mail carriers will be all but obsolete in the not-so-distant future.

By 2022, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics projects a 28% decline in postal service jobs, totaling around 139,100 fewer positions.

Mail carriers aren’t the only ones whose jobs are disappearing. Technology and market shifts have affected a wide range of fields.

Based on the BLS’s occupational outlook data, here are 10 American jobs that are on their way out.

Printing worker

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

According to the BLS, printing workers inspect random samples during print runs to identify problems and make adjustments.

Median annual pay: $US34,100

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 276,000

Projected decline by 2022: 5%

Why it's declining: Newspapers and magazines have seen substantial declines in print volume in recent years, as these media have increasingly moved to digital formats.

Desktop publisher

Shutterstock / Jack Frog

According to the BLS, desktop publishers use computer software to design layouts for books, newspapers, and other published items.

Median annual pay: $US37,040

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 16,400

Projected decline by 2022: 5%

Why it's declining: Graphic designers, web designers, and copy editors are increasingly take on desktop publishing tasks.

Power plant operator, distributor, or dispatcher

Ashley Pon/Getty Images

According to the BLS, power plant operators monitor power-generating equipment such as nuclear reactors from control rooms.

Median annual pay: $US68,230

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 60,700

Projected decline by 2022: 8%

Why it's declining: Advances in technology and increased energy efficiency will contribute to decreases in employment for the occupation.

Floral designer

Scott Olson / Getty Images

According to the BLS, floral designers use their sense of artistry and knowledge of different types of flowers to choose the appropriate flowers for each occasion.

Median annual pay: $US23,810

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 62,400

Projected decline by 2022: 8%

Why it's declining: People continue to buy fewer elaborate floral decorations than before.

Logging worker

David McNew/Getty Images

According to the BLS, logging workers harvest thousands of acres of forests each year.

Median annual pay: $US33,630

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 43,900

Projected decline by 2022: 9%

Why it's declining: US policies limit the logging industry's ability to cultivate raw forest material.

Travel agent

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

According to the BLS, travel agents typically sell transportation, lodging, and admission to activities to those planning trips.

Median annual pay: $US34,600

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 73,300

Projected decline by 2022: 12%

Why it's declining: Travellers' ability to use the internet to research vacations and book their own trips is expected to continue to suppress demand for travel agents.

Reporters, correspondents, or broadcast news analysts

Ronald Martinez/Getty

According to the BLS, reporters, correspondents, and broadcast news analysts inform the public about news and events happening internationally, nationally, and locally.

Median annual pay: $US37,090

Number of people who hold this job in the US: 57,600

Projected decline by 2022: 13%

Why it's declining: Declining advertising revenue in radio, newspapers, and TV will negatively impact the employment growth for these occupations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.