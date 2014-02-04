15 Jobs That Are Harder To Get Today Than A Decade Ago

Most job seekers know all too well that it’s getting harder and harder to get a good-paying job without investing in additional education. As the New York Times noted, a college degree has become the new high school diploma: a minimum requirement for even low-level positions.

Meanwhile, jobs that used to require just a high school diploma are now asking for an Associate’s degree or even a Bachelor’s, a phenomenon economists have termed “degree inflation.”

Business Insider worked with Laurence Shatkin, an occupational information specialist, to find out which jobs are now harder to get into today (i.e., have higher educational requirements) than they were 10 years ago. To come up with the list, Shatkin compared U.S. Labour Department data on educational requirements for jobs in 2002 versus in 2012.

There are a number of factors that are driving up job qualifications, such as record rates of college attendance and graduation over the past few years. Overwhelmed with resumes and applications, employers often use education as an easy way to filter out candidates.

Shatkin says the infusion of technology across industries has also raised the skill level needed for certain occupations. “This is probably what happened to [civil and electrical] drafters, who now need an Associate’s degree,” he says.

Below, check out some of the jobs that are harder to get into now than they were a decade ago:

Actors



Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Some college, no degree

Median salary in 2012: $42,140

Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Education requirements in 2002: Bachelor’s degree

Education requirements in 2012: Doctoral or professional degree

Median salary in 2012: $87,240

Agricultural inspectors

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $42,160

Air traffic controllers

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Associate degree

Median salary in 2012: $122,530

Camera operators (television, video, and motion picture)

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $US40,300

Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $66,150



Coaches and scouts



Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree



Median salary in 2012: $28,360

Cooks (private household)

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Postsecondary non-degree award



Median salary in 2012: $23,470



Firefighters

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Postsecondary non-degree award

Median salary in 2012: $45,250

Forensic science technicians

Education requirements in 2002: Associate degree

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $52,840

Interpreters and translators



Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree



Median salary in 2012: $45,430

Physical therapists

Education requirements in 2002: Master’s degree

Education requirements in 2012: Doctoral or professional degree

Median salary in 2012: $US79,860

Preschool teachers (except special education)

Education requirements in 2002: Postsecondary non-degree award

Education requirements in 2012:Associate degree

Median salary in 2012: $US27,130



Proofreaders and copy markers

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Bachelor’s degree

Median salary in 2012: $US32,780



Truck drivers (heavy and tractor-trailer)

Education requirements in 2002: High school diploma or equivalent

Education requirements in 2012: Postsecondary non-degree award

Median salary in 2012:

$US38,200

