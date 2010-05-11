15 Israeli Startups That Can Teach Silicon Valley Something

Photo: http.cdnlayer.com

Last week Rocky Barbanica and I visited Israel and we videoed many companies (some of those interviews are still to come after we edit them).But while going through all the videos, I wondered what Silicon Valley could learn from these companies? After all, Silicon Valley is undergoing another major transformation. One from a place that makes Silicon chips to one that makes Social Networks (Google Buzz, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook are all headquartered within 45 miles of Silicon Valley, all grown in the past few years while Intel turned off its last fab here).



Why should Silicon Valley look to Israel for good ideas?

Well, because, simply, this small country has more than its fair share of great ideas, especially when it comes to social networks.

Robert Scoble is a blogger, tech evangelist, and author, who works at Rackspace and is building a community for people fanatical about the Internet called Building43. This originally appeared on his blog Scobleizer and is reprinted with his permission.

