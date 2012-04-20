The 15 Most Hotly Contested Islands In The World

Claims by United Kingdom and Argentina

The Falkland Islands comprise East Falkland, West Falkland and 776 lesser islands.

The capital (and only city) is Stanley (population: 2,115) on East Falkland. The archipelago is territory of the UK, which is responsible for its defence and foreign affairs, but the islands are self-governing.

Portugal, Spain and Britain all claimed to have discovered the islands in the 16th century, and there have been French, British, Spanish and Argentine settlements at various times.

The UK established rule in 1833 and Argentina has disputed the claim ever since, unsuccessfully invading the islands for two months in 1982 in what is unofficially known at the Falklands War.

There are about 3,000 Falkland Islanders, and they are British citizens.