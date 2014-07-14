15 Apps For Your IPhone That Are Better Than The Ones Apple Made

Some of Apple’s default apps are better than others.

Luckily, the competition within the app industry is fierce and there are plenty of compelling and beautiful alternatives.

From fan-favourites like Spotify and Google Maps to lesser-known wonders such as Vesper and Humin, developers are constantly raising the bar of what our iPhones are capable of doing.

We’ve collected the best of the best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.