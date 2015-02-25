Steve Jobs would have turned 60 today. Here are 15 of his most inspiring quotes

Today would have been Steve Jobs’ 60th birthday.

To commemorate, we’ve put together a collection of some of his most thought-provoking or inspiring words.

(Dylan Love and Karyne Levy contributed to a previous version of this article.)

'Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.' Source. 'It's really hard to design products by focus groups. A lot of times, people don't know what they want until you show it to them.' Source. 'That's been one of my mantras -- focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex; you have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple.' 'You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something -- your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.' Source. 'Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it. And, like any great relationship, it just gets better and better as the years roll on. So keep looking until you find it. Don't settle.' Source. 'Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me … Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful … that's what matters to me.' The Wall Street Journal, May 25, 1993 'I think if you do something and it turns out pretty good, then you should go do something else wonderful, not dwell on it for too long. Just figure out what's next.' NBC Nightly News, May 2006 'Innovation comes from people meeting up in the hallways or calling each other at 10:30 at night with a new idea, or because they realised something that shoots holes in how we've been thinking about a problem. It's ad hoc meetings of six people called by someone who thinks he has figured out the coolest new thing ever and who wants to know what other people think of his idea.' Source. 'Getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life.' Source. 'When I was 17, I read a quote that went something like: 'If you live each day as if it was your last, someday you'll most certainly be right.' It made an impression on me, and since then, for the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: 'If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?' And whenever the answer has been 'no' for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.' Source. 'Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.' 'My model for business is The Beatles. They were four guys who kept each other's kind of negative tendencies in check. They balanced each other and the total was greater than the sum of the parts. That's how I see business: Great things in business are never done by one person, they're done by a team of people.' Steve Jobs with Jony Ive 'It's better to be a pirate than join the Navy.' Steve Jobs, chairman of the board of Apple Computer, leans on the new Macintosh personal computer following a shareholder's meeting in Cupertino, Ca. Apple Inc. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011 said Jobs is resigning as CEO, effective immediately. He will be replaced by Tim Cook, who was the company's chief operating officer. It said Jobs has been elected as Apple's chairman. 'Odyssey: Pepsi to Apple' (via WSJ) 'Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly, and get on with improving your other innovations.' Now, read up on another major tech company 12 Amazon features you probably didn't know existed >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.