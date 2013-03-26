15 Ads For Brands That Americans Love Which Were PR Disasters In Foreign Countries

This Burger King ad was made by a local Singapore-based ad agency.

Last week, Ford experienced an unexpected PR disaster when creatives at JWT India — the Ford Figo’s agency of record — released an unauthorised ad on the internet that shows Silvio Berlusconi tying up and gagging scantily clad women in the (albeit spacious) trunk of his car.



Ford isn’t the only major company that has had to answer for a controversial ad it never wanted to go public.

A series of Pepsi ads in Dusseldorf showed graphic images of a personified calorie committing suicide in various violent ways. The World Wildlife Foundation had to apologise when DDB Brazil created ads in which dozens of planes were shown flying at the World Trade Towers with the text, “The tsunami killed 100 times more people than 9/11.” WWF said it never approved the ads even though they were submitted to various ad award ceremonies.

