15 Houses In Detroit You Can Buy For Less Than $500

Detroit’s fallen on hard times.



But we know you’re familiar with that chestnut about crisis and opportunity.

Via Realtor.com, here are 15 properties that are on sale for $500 or less.

8234 Normile St., $39

3 beds, 2 baths, home size 1,300 sq. ft., lot size 4350

13545 Fleming St, $70

3 beds, 1 bath, home size 830 sq ft., lot size 3,000 sq ft.

18710 Caldwell, $100

3 beds, 1 bath, home size 930 sq ft , 3900 sq. ft. lot size

14678 Mapleridge, $100

$100 2 Bd 1 Ba 672 Sq Ft 5,662 Sq Ft Lot

4688 Marlborough St, $500

3 Beds, 1 bath, home size 704 sq. ft., lot size 3,000 sq. ft.

9361 Appoline, $500

3 beds, 1 bath, house size 1,300 sq. ft., lot size 4,356 sq. ft.

12309 Roselawn, $450

3 beds, 1 bath, home size 1,100 sq. ft.

3798 Montgomery, $300

3 beds, 2 bath, house size 1,400 sq. ft., lot size 3,900 sq. ft.

8419 Thaddeus $300

1 Bed, 1 bath, house size 600 sq. ft., lot size 3,000 sq. ft.

9333 Ravenswood, $300

3 beds, 1 bath, house size 1,400 sq. ft., lot size 3,400 sq. ft.

13548 Gallagher St, $299

3 beds, 1 bath, home size 870 sq. ft.>

9938 Iris St.$280

2 beds, 1 bath, home size 700 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.

19618 Anvil St, $280

2 beds, 1 bath, home size 380 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.

3750 Moore Pl, $250

1 bed, 1 bath, home size 1,200 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.

12115 Woodmont Ave $200

3 beds, 1 bath, home size 690 sq. ft., lot size 4,350 sq. ft.

