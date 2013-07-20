15 Houses In Detroit You Can Buy For Less Than $500

Detroit’s fallen on hard times.
But we know you’re familiar with that chestnut about crisis and opportunity.
Via Realtor.com, here are 15 properties that are on sale for $500 or less.
8234 Normile St., $39
3 beds, 2 baths, home size 1,300 sq. ft., lot size 4350
13545 Fleming St, $70
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 830 sq ft., lot size 3,000 sq ft.
18710 Caldwell, $100
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 930 sq ft , 3900 sq. ft. lot size
14678 Mapleridge, $100
$100 2 Bd 1 Ba 672 Sq Ft 5,662 Sq Ft Lot
4688 Marlborough St, $500
3 Beds, 1 bath, home size 704 sq. ft., lot size 3,000 sq. ft.
9361 Appoline, $500
3 beds, 1 bath, house size 1,300 sq. ft., lot size 4,356 sq. ft.
12309 Roselawn, $450
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 1,100 sq. ft.
3798 Montgomery, $300
3 beds, 2 bath, house size 1,400 sq. ft., lot size 3,900 sq. ft.
8419 Thaddeus $300
1 Bed, 1 bath, house size 600 sq. ft., lot size 3,000 sq. ft.
9333 Ravenswood, $300
3 beds, 1 bath, house size 1,400 sq. ft., lot size 3,400 sq. ft.
13548 Gallagher St, $299
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 870 sq. ft.>
9938 Iris St.$280
2 beds, 1 bath, home size 700 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.
19618 Anvil St, $280
2 beds, 1 bath, home size 380 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.
3750 Moore Pl, $250
1 bed, 1 bath, home size 1,200 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.
12115 Woodmont Ave $200
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 690 sq. ft., lot size 4,350 sq. ft.
