15 Houses In Detroit You Can Buy For Less Than $500

Rob Wile

Detroit’s fallen on hard times.

But we know you’re familiar with that chestnut about crisis and opportunity.

Via Realtor.com, here are 15 properties that are on sale for $500 or less.

8234 Normile St., $39
3 beds, 2 baths, home size 1,300 sq. ft., lot size 4350

cheap detroit home

13545 Fleming St, $70
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 830 sq ft., lot size 3,000 sq ft.

cheap detroit home

18710 Caldwell, $100
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 930 sq ft , 3900 sq. ft. lot size

cheap detroit home

14678 Mapleridge, $100
$100 2 Bd 1 Ba 672 Sq Ft 5,662 Sq Ft Lot

cheap detroit home

4688 Marlborough St, $500
3 Beds, 1 bath, home size 704 sq. ft., lot size 3,000 sq. ft.

4688 marlborough

9361 Appoline, $500
3 beds, 1 bath, house size 1,300 sq. ft., lot size 4,356 sq. ft.

appoline

12309 Roselawn, $450
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 1,100 sq. ft.

roselawn

3798 Montgomery, $300
3 beds, 2 bath, house size 1,400 sq. ft., lot size 3,900 sq. ft.

mongomery

8419 Thaddeus $300
1 Bed, 1 bath, house size 600 sq. ft., lot size 3,000 sq. ft.

thaddeus

9333 Ravenswood, $300
3 beds, 1 bath, house size 1,400 sq. ft., lot size 3,400 sq. ft.

ravenswood

13548 Gallagher St, $299
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 870 sq. ft.>

gallgher

9938 Iris St.$280
2 beds, 1 bath, home size 700 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.

iris

19618 Anvil St, $280
2 beds, 1 bath, home size 380 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.

anvil

3750 Moore Pl, $250
1 bed, 1 bath, home size 1,200 sq. ft., lot size 4,300 sq. ft.

moore

12115 Woodmont Ave $200
3 beds, 1 bath, home size 690 sq. ft., lot size 4,350 sq. ft.

woodmont

