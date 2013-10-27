Chief executives in America get paid more than CEOs anywhere else in the world, often bringing in annual compensation packages worth millions of dollars.

In the last three decades, CEO pay grew at a faster rate than any other top executive. In fact, CEOs were paid 273 times more than their average employee in 2012, according to a study by the Economic Policy Institute. Oftentimes, these highly paid CEOs can count on their hefty paychecks whether their companies are doing well or poorly.

Using data from FindTheCompany, a site that compiles information on more than 30 million companies and more than 200,000 corporate officers in America, we’ve identified the 15 highest-paid CEOs in America.

Interestingly, Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer is the only woman who made it on our list, with $US36.6 million in total compensation in 2012 — a figure that, while impressive, pales in comparison to Oracle CEO Larry Ellison’s $96.2 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.