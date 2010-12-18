15 Groundbreaking Inventions of 2010

Inventors: Researchers at Charite-University Medicine Berlin

What it is: Stem cell transplant that removes all of the infected HIV cells and replaces them with healthy cells.

Why it's groundbreaking: Although it's met by scepticism from many scientists, the possible HIV cure announced this week is a major scientific breakthrough.

A man with Leukemia and HIV had his entire immune system wiped out and replaced via stem cell transplant. He has been off anti-HIV drugs for three years now with no trace of either the Leukemia or HIV.

If this man really is cured, it serves as 'proof of the concept that our understanding of HIV biology is correct, and that if you eliminate -- not just in theory but in practice -- all of the cells in the body that are producing HIV and replace them with uninfected cells, you have a cure,' says Dr. Michael Saag, professor of medicine and director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham AIDS centre.

It's certainly not perfect -- the procedure has a lot of potentially fatal consequences and would be extremely costly for patients -- but it's certainly a leap in the right direction.