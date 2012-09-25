15 Great City Homes That Are Priced To Sell

Photo: Zillow
High prices and a lack of inventory have made it tough for buyers get in to some of the country’s hottest markets like Phoenix and the Bay Area where home values continue to climb. But there are deals to be found if you know where to look.
We’ve partnered with real estate tracker Zillow.com to round up a list of steeply-discounted homes in some of the U.S. metros with the greatest year-over-year home value appreciation. Some neighborhoods are doing so well their value’s appreciated over a month, and even a quarter.
The homes aren’t shabby either. In Detroit, you can score an all-brick Colonial 3-bedroom for just under $50,000.
*Homes are listed in order of least to greatest asking price.
Est. mortgage: $174/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq. ft.: 4,791
Lot: 0.11 acres
Year built: 1947
There's plenty to like in this charming all-brick Colonial in East English Village: a large living room, gas fireplace and a cozy breakfast nook. It's also a bargain compared to the average Detroit's asking price of $77,400.
Est. mortgage: $331/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1.5
Sq. ft.: 7,281
Lot: 0.17 acres
Year built: 1950
Newly renovated and painted an eye-catching dandelion, this single-family home has a 'large master bedroom that could be converted to two,' per Zillow. Even better, it's well below Ft. Lauderdale's median asking price of $145,600.
Est. mortgage: $355/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. ft.: 1,953
Lot: 0.13 acres
Year built: 2007
This home comes ready to party with a music system, 'large grassy area' and a covered patio, according to Zillow. Even better, it's going for nearly $50k less than it'd be in nearby Phoenix, where the median asking price is $140,500.
Est. mortgage: $518/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Sq. ft.: 1,843
Lot: 0.10 acres
Year built: 2001
This single-family home looks modest on the outside, but the inside has endless possibilities--and room for built-in equity. Dubbed a 'must-see' by Zillow, it strikes us as the perfect crash pad for retirees who like peace and quiet.
Est. mortgage: $544/mo.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 2,615
Lot: 3.22 acres
Year built: 2001
This 'updated period home' has more going for it than just good looks. 'Hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen' and large backyard (with garden beds!) all make it sound like a steal in a 'hood where the homes go for $218,900 on average.
Est. mortgage: $688/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Sq. ft.: 1,704
Lot: 0.11 acres
Year built: 1909
This little house packs a punch with its spacious eat-in kitchen, front yard and covered patio. We're also digging the extra storage for bikes and music system in the basement.
Est. mortgage: $703/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Sq. ft.: 6,673
Lot: 0.15 acres
Year built: 1913
This vintage bunglaow sits on a supersized large lot, per its listing, that would be perfect for planting your first urban farm. Grow some veggies out back, or just scrap the idea and use the space for dinner parties instead.
Est. mortgage: $732/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. ft.: 2,070
Lot: 0.11 acres
Year built: 2004
This home comes fully fenced with a sprinkler system, storage space and all new appliances. What's more, it's priced well below the area's median price of $212,600.
Est. mortgage: $833/mo.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,468
Lot: 0.03 acres
Year built: 1946
This all-brick, 3-level row house stands out in a city where homes go for $312,300 on average. We're fans of the finished basement, central A/C and ceramic tile.
Est. mortgage: $969/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 800
Lot: --
Year built: 1910
This old-school home was renovated in 2009, making it the ultimate party pad thanks to its communal garden and grill. A 10 minute walk to the metro and Columbia Heights, it's also close to the nearby nightlife.
Est. mortgage: $1,393/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,757
Lot: 0.06 acres
Year built: 1925
Bright, airy and calm could easily describe this Bay Area duplex, but we're just happy it has a fireplace. There's room to build in equity, thanks to its super-sized basement and garage.
Est. mortgage: $1,497/mo.
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Sq. ft.: 1,050
Lot: 0.06 acres
Year built: 1951
Described as 'picture-perfect ready' by Zillow, this home is in the heart of Bayview, where median asking prices are $479,900. The garden, two-car garage and workshop space make it ideal for empty nesters.
Est. mortgage: $1,739/mo.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. ft.: 6,098
Lot: 0.14 acres
Year built: 1931
The median asking price in San Jose is $576,000, but this charming little gem goes for much less than that. With its large patio and yard space, it's perfect for owners who like to be near the mall but can't stand the noise.
