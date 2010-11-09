15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

A reader just asked us a question about Google interviews:
“I have an interview – telephone – with an Engineering Recruiter at Google NY, for a Software Engineering position. Any tips, what should I expect, how should I prepare?
The good news is that Google is desperate for entrepreneurial talent. That’s why the company keeps buying small startups.
The bad news:
- Google prefers Ivy Leaguers.
- It cares about your GPA, even if you’re in your 30s.
- It wants people who want to change the world.
Lucky for our reader, Seattle job coach Lewis Lin put together a list of 140 questions his clients have been asked by Google.
We’ve selected the most challenging here.
They are…
…every family continues to have children until they have a boy. If they have a girl, they have another child. If they have a boy, they stop. What is the proportion of boys to girls in the country?
Job: Product Manager
…, but you cannot ask him directly. You must write the question on a card which and give it to Eve who will take the card to Bob and return the answer to you. What must you write on the card, besides the question, to ensure Bob can encode the message so that Eve cannot read your phone number?
Job: Software Engineer
…and your crew gets to vote on how the gold is divided up. If fewer than half of the pirates agree with you, you die. How do you recommend apportioning the gold in such a way that you get a good share of the booty, but still survive?
Job: Engineering Manager
…7 of them weigh the same, and one of them weighs slightly more. How can you find the ball that is heavier by using a balance and only two weighings?
Job: Product Manager
…You have access to a 100-story building. Eggs can be very hard or very fragile means it may break if dropped from the first floor or may not even break if dropped from 100th floor. Both eggs are identical. You need to figure out the highest floor of a 100-story building an egg can be dropped without breaking. The question is how many drops you need to make. You are allowed to break 2 eggs in the process.
Job: Product Manager
… and your mass is proportionally reduced so as to maintain your original density. You are then thrown into an empty glass blender. The blades will start moving in 60 seconds. What do you do?
Job: Product Manager
