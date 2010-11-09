15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

A reader just asked us a question about Google interviews:



“I have an interview – telephone – with an Engineering Recruiter at Google NY, for a Software Engineering position. Any tips, what should I expect, how should I prepare?

The good news is that Google is desperate for entrepreneurial talent. That’s why the company keeps buying small startups.

The bad news:

Google prefers Ivy Leaguers.

It cares about your GPA, even if you’re in your 30s.

It wants people who want to change the world.

Lucky for our reader, Seattle job coach Lewis Lin put together a list of 140 questions his clients have been asked by Google.

We’ve selected the most challenging here.

They are…

