Google is back to hiring again.That’s good news for thousands of junior managers and software developers out there hoping to find safe harbor during this recessionary storm.

The bad news:

Google prefers Ivy Leaguers.

It cares about your GPA, even if you’re in your 30s.

It wants people who want to change the world.

Worse yet, even if you meet all those requirements, you still have to go in for your Google interview.

Seattle job coach Lewis Lin put together a list of 140 questions his clients have been asked by Google. We’ve added a link to the whole list at the end. In the meantime, here are…

15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid >

[slideshow]

[slide

How many golf balls can fit in a school bus?

How many golf balls can fit in a school bus?

Job: Product Manager

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/477a6c79869c63489474e700/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

How much should you charge to wash all the windows in Seattle?

How much should you charge to wash all the windows in Seattle?

Job: Product Manager

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a68dbf8adaeb1002a7a35ca/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

In a country in which people only want boys…

In a country in which people only want boys…

…every family continues to have children until they have a boy. If they have a girl, they have another child. If they have a boy, they stop. What is the proportion of boys to girls in the country?

Job: Product Manager

Job: Product Manager“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad3842c000000000002ff9a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

How many piano tuners are there in the entire world?

How many piano tuners are there in the entire world?

Job: Product Manager

Photo: delgaudm“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1dc420000000000f325ed/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Why are manhole covers round?

Why are manhole covers round?

Job: Software Engineer

Photo: brunkfordbraun“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1dca7000000000081b926/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Design an evacuation plan for San Francisco

Design an evacuation plan for San Francisco

Job: Product Manager

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aef605e000000000047d6d4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

How many times a day does a clock's hands overlap?

How many times a day does a clock's hands overlap?

Job: Product Manager

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/7237544b533ca9475f9b5f00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Explain the significance of "dead beef"

Explain the significance of "dead beef"

Job: Software Engineer

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb48c70000000000f255c3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

A man pushed his car to a hotel and lost his fortune. What happened?

A man pushed his car to a hotel and lost his fortune. What happened?

Job: Software Engineer

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ac24ddd9dba141e55d60377/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

You need to check that your friend, Bob, has your correct phone number…

You need to check that your friend, Bob, has your correct phone number…

…, but you cannot ask him directly. You must write the question on a card which and give it to Eve who will take the card to Bob and return the answer to you. What must you write on the card, besides the question, to ensure Bob can encode the message so that Eve cannot read your phone number?

Job: Software Engineer

Job: Software Engineer“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af1b87c000000000056fecb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

You're the captain of a pirate ship…

You're the captain of a pirate ship…

…and your crew gets to vote on how the gold is divided up. If fewer than half of the pirates agree with you, you die. How do you recommend apportioning the gold in such a way that you get a good share of the booty, but still survive?

Job: Engineering Manager

Job: Engineering Manager“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/0937544b1f0bde49a91e6b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

You have eight balls all of the same size…

You have eight balls all of the same size…

…7 of them weigh the same, and one of them weighs slightly more. How can you find the ball that is heavier by using a balance and only two weighings?

Job: Product Manager

Job: Product Manager“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad383a500000000007a5fc0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

You are given 2 eggs…

You are given 2 eggs…

…You have access to a 100-story building. Eggs can be very hard or very fragile means it may break if dropped from the first floor or may not even break if dropped from 100th floor. Both eggs are identical. You need to figure out the highest floor of a 100-story building an egg can be dropped without breaking. The question is how many drops you need to make. You are allowed to break 2 eggs in the process.

Job: Product Manager

Job: Product Manager“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8ea09d3c7917294cc4b03c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Explain a database in three sentences to your eight-year-old nephew.

Explain a database in three sentences to your eight-year-old nephew.

Job: Product Manager

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa7f9ac624cbe297efd510b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

You are shrunk to the height of a nickel…

You are shrunk to the height of a nickel…

… and your mass is proportionally reduced so as to maintain your original density. You are then thrown into an empty glass blender. The blades will start moving in 60 seconds. What do you do?

Job: Product Manager

Job: Product Manager“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a7f8a04a4010e08176010e2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

See the answers!

See the answers!

content=”See the answers >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aeb236400000000008bf85a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

