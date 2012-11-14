15 Google Interview Questions That Made Geniuses Feel Dumb

Google used to have really embarrassing hiring practices.
It would hardly look at applicants who hadn’t gone to an Ivy League school, MIT, Cal Tech, or Stanford.
It also actually used to ask executives and engineers in their mid-30s about their college GPAs.
The worst thing Google HR would do was ask applicants insanely difficult “brain teaser” interview questions.
Gayle Laakmann McDowell, a former Google software engineer and author of The Google Resume, says the company has finally “banned” most of these awful hiring practices.
Of the brain teasers, she says: “If an interviewer were to ask a candidate a brain teaser, despite the policy, the hiring committee would likely disregard this interviewer’s feedback and send a note back telling the interviewer not to ask such silly questions.”
How bad were these “silly questions” that Google had to outright ban them?
Pretty bad.
Seattle job coach Lewis Lin put together a list of 140 questions his clients were asked by Google. Here are…
…every family continues to have children until they have a boy. If they have a girl, they have another child. If they have a boy, they stop. What is the proportion of boys to girls in the country?
Job: Product Manager
…, but you cannot ask him directly. You must write the question on a card which and give it to Eve who will take the card to Bob and return the answer to you. What must you write on the card, besides the question, to ensure Bob can encode the message so that Eve cannot read your phone number?
…You have access to a 100-story building. Eggs can be very hard or very fragile means it may break if dropped from the first floor or may not even break if dropped from 100th floor. Both eggs are identical. You need to figure out the highest floor of a 100-story building an egg can be dropped without breaking. The question is how many drops you need to make. You are allowed to break 2 eggs in the process.
