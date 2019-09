Everyone is in debt right now!



As such, governments around the world are likely to be looking around for assets they can dump.

One asset that a lot of countries have: gold!

The March 2010 report from the World Gold Council is now out and it gives insight into who owns how much

See which countries have the most gold as a % of their reserves >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.