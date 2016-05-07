15 gifts your mum actually wants this Mother's Day

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Mother’s Day is about showing Mum some love. Even if all your bank account will allow for is a nice card that spells out to Mum just how much you care about and appreciate her, that will do just fine. It’s the thought that counts.
If you have the funds, but aren’t sure what to get her this year, you’ve landed in the right guide. We picked out 15 presents mothers will love — even yours. They run the gamut, from emerald necklaces and sleek sandals for summer to luxe candles and beautiful bouquets of farm-fresh flowers.
Have a look:
Jewellery is a Mum no-brainer. Instead of something clunky and oversized, go for a simple necklace or pair of earrings. Ochre Objects' emerald necklace has a unique feel. Other favourites are Sarah & Sebastian's black-diamond star-cluster necklace and Mociun's turquoise and diamond hoop earrings.
Diptyque candles are widely revered as some of the best you can buy, making them fail-safe choices for Mum.
If you don't have a local florist to consult and you're ready to move on from 1-800-Flowers, have a look at The Bouqs Co. With Bouqs, buying flowers online doesn't suck for once.
I've used this service on a handful of occasions, and while I can't vouch for every bouquet the company's ever shipped, all of my experiences with Bouqs have been positive so far. I think it has a much fresher and more varied selection than the rest of the competition.
Even the best gift isn't complete without the perfect card.
There are some things in your home you shouldn't skimp on -- your bed linens are one of them. Brooklinen is a direct-to-consumer service for sheets -- in the same vain as Casper is for mattresses -- that's quickly gaining a reputation for its high-quality products and reasonable price points. Give Mum and Dad the gift of a great night's sleep.
The Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle has everything they need -- it includes a core sheet set plus one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.
Stick to the basics when shopping for someone else's shoes. A flat, neutral-coloured sandal will pair well with basically anything in Mum's closet. And it's comfy enough to wear all day long. Very stylish for vacation, too.
If Mum's been subtly hinting that she might want a tablet for the occasional reading or streaming session, then the new iPad Mini 4 should do the job. There are much cheaper options than out there, but if she like Apple products and you have the money to spend on one, go make her day.
If Mum's an avid reader, get her a membership to Book of the Month -- it's a monthly box service for bibliophiles. Members get a new hardcover book chosen by a trusted literary-industry personality and expert each month. This May's guest judge is acclaimed fiction writer Alexander Chee.
If the road to Mum's heart is paved with chocolate, sugar, and the like, you can't go wrong with an edible present.
Soap and body wash aren't the flashiest of presents, but that doesn't mean that they go unappreciated by Mum. L'Occitane's lavender-infused bubble bath is instantly relaxing, and its rich formula leaves skin silky smooth.
Skip the boring plaid pajama set and upgrade Mum to something with a bit more style and elegance. Skin's terry-cloth robe is just that. Throw in a spa day and you'll have the 'Mum's Favourite Kid' title locked down.
Cast iron can be pricey, but if Mum likes to cook, you won't go wrong splurging on a piece from Le Creuset or Staub. If she already has a collection going, make sure you pick out her preferred colour -- my mum's is pink.
Give Mum's plants a little bit of Tim Burton-esque intrigue. This porcelain pinch pot is glazed clear and topped with black stripes that have a matte, velvety finish -- a nice antidote to even the prickliest cacti.
Pair these Warby Parker sunglasses with a surprise tropical getaway for her and Dad and win Mother's Day -- and Father's Day.
Watches are great accessories for men and women alike. For women, we especially like the look of Daniel Wellington's and Larsson & Jennings' timepieces.
