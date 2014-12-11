15 Gifts The Modern Lady Should Give Everyone In Her Life

The modern lady knows how to hustle, so chances are, you’ve already got the holidays under control.
But there’s always that one person in your life who’s tough to shop for — the dad who never asks for anything, or the new friend you only met this year.
Fear not, ladies. We’re here to inspire. Business Insider made a list of unique, useful gifts for everyone in your life.
Go check them out.
Forget manicure sets, this is a whole new level of pampering.
This at-home foot sauna is made from Canadian red cedar and features a low-voltage heater with custom heat settings. And it's super compact, so Mum can relax with it stretched out in front of the TV or with a book in bed.
Price: $US195
Dad is tough but he still needs a good pair of winter gloves. Deck him out with these hand-cut, custom made, English leather gloves.
They come in a variety of colours to suit his wardrobe and you can choose to line them with wool, silk, cashmere, lamb, or rabbit fur.
Price:
£65 ($US101.56)
Here's a little TLC for your man's skin during the cold winter months.
This winter-themed shave kit from Viktor & Rolf will leave him smelling like pepper, cinnamon, saffron, and tobacco. It includes eau de toilette, after shave, and a new Spicebomb razor.
Price: $US125
Like any modern lady, you appreciate a quality glass of wine with your best friend.
But you're not your mother -- and you certainly don't have to act like her. Spice up girls' night with these stemless mustachioed glasses.
Price: $US33.49
You can take him out shopping and Skype in advice, but you can't always be there to help your little bro.
Get him a SprezzaBox subscription so that you don't have to be.
They will keep his wardrobe fresh with seasonally-themed boxes delivered to his door each month. Each box includes accessories like belts, ties, socks, and toiletries.
Price: $US28 monthly
Dannijo was founded by a sister duo, so what better recipient for this beautiful Agata necklace than your own sis? The oxidized silver-plated necklace is handmade in New York with Swarovski crystals.
As Dannijo's website says: 'Layer her in or wear alone, she's all you need.'
Much like a good sister.
Price: $US178
You know that coworker who just gets it? The one who covers for you when you need it and never judges?
Say thank you with a sleek little flask -- for those days when she needs a hand too.
Price: $US26.95
You don't need to spend a lot of money to give your roommates what they want. The 'Best Intentions' coupon book includes household tasks like taking out the trash, doing the laundry, and running errands.
Price: $US1.98
This snack board highlights the dual importance of both cheese '&' crackers at any social gathering. It's made in Vermont from maple wood and finished with teak oil.
Price: $US48
They will always know who's is who's. These 5.5 ounce champagne flutes are hand-etched using sandblasting and are the perfect gift for any lovebirds you know.
Price: $US23.95
OnePiece, based in Norway, has been making these luxury onesies in Europe for a while, but now they're available in the U.S. too. Grab one online, or, if you're in New York, try the holiday pop-up shop in SoHo.
It's the perfect cozy winter outfit, whether you're lounging around the house or strutting through the ski chalet. Your niece will love it, and you might want a matching one too.
Price: $US189
Herschel's Novel bag serves as a weekend duffel bag or snazzy gym bag. It comes in a variety of colours and includes a waterproof zipper, internal mesh pocket, and separate shoe compartment.
Price: $US79.99
Chances are, you already play therapist with one or two of your friends on a regular basis.
These flashcards will help you do so with a bit of humour -- they have terms like 'closure,' 'codependence,' or 'projection' on one side and a pronunciation guide, full definition, and sample sentence on the other.
Price: $US10
Sometimes a lady needs an emergency drink. Make sure she's always prepared with this collapsable wine glass that fits in her purse.
Price: $US13.45
Just freeze these natural soapstones for a few hours before using them, and they will chill your whiskey without diluting its flavour. It's a centuries-old Scandinavian trick.
Price: $US19.95
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.