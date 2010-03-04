15 Managers Whose Funds Will Be Whacked In A Greek Collapse

The Greek Crisis continues as Germany and France have yet to come to a decision on how the bail out their fellow Euro zone member.
With default still a very real possibility international funds which have invested in the Greek bond and equity markets may be leaving themselves open to heavy losses.
We take a look at those funds most exposed to the Greek crisis if it expands beyond sovereign debt to impact the whole of the Greek economy.
15 fund managers who will be slammed >
Fund Name: Old Westbury Real Return (OWRRX)
YTD: -2.74%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.13%
Source: Morningstar
Fund Name: JPMorgan Strategic Preservation A (JSPAX)
YTD: +0.48%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.25%
Fund Name: DFA Continental Small Company I (DFCSX)
YTD: -1.82%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.34%
Fund Name: RiverSource Partners Small Cap Equity A (AXSAX)
YTD: +3.46%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.89%
Fund Name: AIM International Small Company A (IEGAX)
YTD: -1.40%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.94%
Fund Name: MassMutual Premier International Bond A (MMNAX)
YTD: -0.10%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.26%
Fund Name: Western Asset Non-U.S. Opp Bond Instl (WAFIX)
YTD: +1.83%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.32%
Fund Name: McKee International Equity Instl (MKIEX)
YTD: -4.10%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.58%
Fund Name: RAM Small/Mid Cap A (SMBOX)
YTD: +0.68%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.80%
Fund Name: RAM Small Cap A (SCBOX)
YTD: -1.14%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 5.22%
Fund Name: JHT American Global Small Cap Tr Ser II (JASTX)
YTD: +.95%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 5.33%
Fund Name: AIM European Small Company A J (ESMAX)
YTD: -3.85%
Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 6.16%
