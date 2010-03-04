15 Managers Whose Funds Will Be Whacked In A Greek Collapse

Courtney Comstock, Gregory White

The Greek Crisis continues as Germany and France have yet to come to a decision on how the bail out their fellow Euro zone member.

With default still a very real possibility international funds which have invested in the Greek bond and equity markets may be leaving themselves open to heavy losses.

We take a look at those funds most exposed to the Greek crisis if it expands beyond sovereign debt to impact the whole of the Greek economy.

Harold S. Woolley and Preston Stahl

Fund Name: Old Westbury Real Return (OWRRX)

YTD: -2.74%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.13%

Source: Morningstar

Neill Nuttall and Talib Sheikh

Fund Name: JPMorgan Strategic Preservation A (JSPAX)

YTD: +0.48%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.25%

Source: Morningstar

Karen E. Umland

Fund Name: DFA Continental Small Company I (DFCSX)

YTD: -1.82%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.34%

Source: Morningstar

Richard S. Rosen and Neil T. Eigen

Fund Name: RiverSource Partners Small Cap Equity A (AXSAX)

YTD: +3.46%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.89%

Source: Morningstar

Jason Holzer, Shuxin (Steve) Cao and Borge Endresen (not pictured)

Fund Name: AIM International Small Company A (IEGAX)

YTD: -1.40%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.94%

Source: Morningstar

Harjeet Heer and Dagmar Dvorak (pictured)

Fund Name: MassMutual Premier International Bond A (MMNAX)

YTD: -0.10%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.26%

Source: Morningstar

Kenneth S. Leech and Stephen A. Walsh

Fund Name: Western Asset Non-U.S. Opp Bond Instl (WAFIX)

YTD: +1.83%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.32%

Source: Morningstar

Gregory M. Melvin and William J. Andrews

Fund Name: McKee International Equity Instl (MKIEX)

YTD: -4.10%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.58%

Source: Morningstar

Michelle E. Stevens

Fund Name: RAM Small/Mid Cap A (SMBOX)

YTD: +0.68%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.80%

Source: Morningstar

Michelle E. Stevens - again!

Fund Name: RAM Small Cap A (SCBOX)

YTD: -1.14%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 5.22%

Source: Morningstar

Gordon Crawford (pictured), Mark E. Denning, J. Blair Frank

Fund Name: JHT American Global Small Cap Tr Ser II (JASTX)

YTD: +.95%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 5.33%

Source: Morningstar

Jason Holzer and Borge Endresen

Fund Name: AIM European Small Company A J (ESMAX)

YTD: -3.85%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 6.16%

Source: Morningstar

Gordon Crawford, Mark E. Denning, and J. Blair Frank

Fund Name: American Funds Global Small Cap HLS IB (HVSBX)

YTD: +0.86%

Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 6.18%

Source: Morningstar

