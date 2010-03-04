15 Managers Whose Funds Will Be Whacked In A Greek Collapse

The Greek Crisis continues as Germany and France have yet to come to a decision on how the bail out their fellow Euro zone member.



With default still a very real possibility international funds which have invested in the Greek bond and equity markets may be leaving themselves open to heavy losses.

We take a look at those funds most exposed to the Greek crisis if it expands beyond sovereign debt to impact the whole of the Greek economy.

15 fund managers who will be slammed >

Harold S. Woolley and Preston Stahl Fund Name: Old Westbury Real Return (OWRRX) YTD: -2.74% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.13% Source: Morningstar Neill Nuttall and Talib Sheikh Fund Name: JPMorgan Strategic Preservation A (JSPAX) YTD: +0.48% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.25% Source: Morningstar Karen E. Umland Fund Name: DFA Continental Small Company I (DFCSX) YTD: -1.82% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.34%

Source: Morningstar Richard S. Rosen and Neil T. Eigen Fund Name: RiverSource Partners Small Cap Equity A (AXSAX) YTD: +3.46% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.89% Source: Morningstar Jason Holzer, Shuxin (Steve) Cao and Borge Endresen (not pictured) Fund Name: AIM International Small Company A (IEGAX) YTD: -1.40% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 3.94% Source: Morningstar Harjeet Heer and Dagmar Dvorak (pictured) Fund Name: MassMutual Premier International Bond A (MMNAX) YTD: -0.10% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.26% Source: Morningstar Kenneth S. Leech and Stephen A. Walsh Fund Name: Western Asset Non-U.S. Opp Bond Instl (WAFIX) YTD: +1.83% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.32% Source: Morningstar Gregory M. Melvin and William J. Andrews Fund Name: McKee International Equity Instl (MKIEX) YTD: -4.10% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.58% Source: Morningstar Michelle E. Stevens Fund Name: RAM Small/Mid Cap A (SMBOX) YTD: +0.68% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 4.80% Source: Morningstar Michelle E. Stevens - again! Fund Name: RAM Small Cap A (SCBOX) YTD: -1.14% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 5.22% Source: Morningstar Gordon Crawford (pictured), Mark E. Denning, J. Blair Frank Fund Name: JHT American Global Small Cap Tr Ser II (JASTX) YTD: +.95% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 5.33% Source: Morningstar Jason Holzer and Borge Endresen Fund Name: AIM European Small Company A J (ESMAX) YTD: -3.85% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 6.16% Source: Morningstar Gordon Crawford, Mark E. Denning, and J. Blair Frank Fund Name: American Funds Global Small Cap HLS IB (HVSBX) YTD: +0.86% Fund Exposure To Greek Securities: 6.18% Source: Morningstar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.