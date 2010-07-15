15 Frightening Facts About Canada's Booming Tar Sands

Photo: David Dodge, The Pembina Institute

Since BP spoiled the Gulf of Mexico, everyone’s talking about the Canadian tar sands.



The sands are the second largest source of oil in the world after Saudi Arabia. They could lead Canada to becoming the first source of oil for the U.S. But experts warn about high water consumption, fast-growing greenhouse emissions and destruction of local forests.

Here’s the brutal reality behind the incredible aerial photos we posted earlier this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.