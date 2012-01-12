15 Films You Need To See In 2012

The year of 2011 was all about Ryan Gosling (“Drive,” “The Ides of March,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”), book sequels (“Harry Potter,” “Twilight”) and some mediocre comic fluff (“Green Lantern,” “Thor”).

With Gotham’s finest taking to the skies one last time (“The Dark Knight Rises”), the release of a long-awaited Marvel mash-up (“The Avengers”), and a return to Middle-earth (“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”), 2012 is shaping up to be a revamped version of last year– but with bigger superheroes and sci-fi action.

We even get to welcome a few oldies back to the mix in the form of agent alien hunters (“Men in Black III”) and a few big titles (“The Great Gatsby,” “Django Unchained”) that will leave Gosling in the backseat as three-time Academy Award nominee Leonardo DiCaprio returns to theatres next Christmas.

Strap in and prepare for the ride because here, we, go.

