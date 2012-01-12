15 Films You Need To See In 2012

The year of 2011 was all about Ryan Gosling (“Drive,” “The Ides of March,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love”), book sequels (“Harry Potter,” “Twilight”) and some mediocre comic fluff (“Green Lantern,” “Thor”).
With Gotham’s finest taking to the skies one last time (“The Dark Knight Rises”), the release of a long-awaited Marvel mash-up (“The Avengers”), and a return to Middle-earth (“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey”), 2012 is shaping up to be a revamped version of last year– but with bigger superheroes and sci-fi action.
We even get to welcome a few oldies back to the mix in the form of agent alien hunters (“Men in Black III”) and a few big titles (“The Great Gatsby,” “Django Unchained”) that will leave Gosling in the backseat as three-time Academy Award nominee Leonardo DiCaprio returns to theatres next Christmas.
Strap in and prepare for the ride because here, we, go.
Release Date: November 16, 2012 We'd be remiss to leave out the final flick from our countdown. Sure the acting's nothing to brag about (though we're delighted to see Dakota Fanning in the spotlight again); however, hordes of Twi-hards will be camped out for days for this midnight premiere. The final film follows the aftermath of Bella's (Kristen Stewart) pregnancy as she adjusts to her new vampire lifestyle, the ongoing werewolf/vampire feud, the half-human, half-vampire hybrid Renesmee (still cringing at the irksome name), and, of course, the creepy Jacob-imprinting-on-an-infant thing. Can you stomach all of that?
Release Date: December 14, 2012 It's been eight years since Peter Jackson took us to the burrow hole. Amidst a journey for a dwarf treasure, we finally learn the origin of Gollum's love for his precious. The prequel not only reprises most of the original cast (in small flashbacks, but we'll take it), but shows us a younger Gandalf the Grey.
Jackson even created a Facebook page to log his film progress. Behind-the-scenes videos of the new film make us feel like we're right there behind the camera in New Zealand. If you're wondering how Jackson will upstage the fight with the trees from 'The Three Kings,
