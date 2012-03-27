15 Film Franchises That Need To End Now

Last week, Dreamworks released the full trailer for their next Madagascar animated feature and Warner Brothers announced another film—and supposedly the last—in the “Hangover” franchise.



Although it’s nice to see one sequel, and some films warrant a second, anything beyond that is overkill (except in the case of “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” which has grossed more than $691 million worldwide).

We get it, sequels provide easy cash grabs and sometimes a nice complement to the original. Some, we even dare say, are better than the original. Despite this, we’ve had it Hollywood. Enough with the sequels.

There are a handful heading our way this year, and not all are bad (“Expendables 2, “The Dark Knight Rises,”). However, many of the upcoming crop are ultimately unnecessary.

