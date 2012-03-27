15 Film Franchises That Need To End Now

Last week, Dreamworks released the full trailer for their next Madagascar animated feature and Warner Brothers announced another film—and supposedly the last—in the “Hangover” franchise.
Although it’s nice to see one sequel, and some films warrant a second, anything beyond that is overkill (except in the case of “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol” which has grossed more than $691 million worldwide).
We get it, sequels provide easy cash grabs and sometimes a nice complement to the original. Some, we even dare say, are better than the original. Despite this, we’ve had it Hollywood. Enough with the sequels.
There are a handful heading our way this year, and not all are bad (“Expendables 2, “The Dark Knight Rises,”). However, many of the upcoming crop are ultimately unnecessary.
Chris Rock as a polka-dotted, afro-wearing zebra obnoxiously repeating the words 'Afro-Circus.' No, really. This is how zany and off kilter this franchise has become.
The four misguided--will someone give them a map already or can they not read?--zoo animals have more than overstayed their welcome onscreen. They're not even in Madagascar anymore.
Here's how this film will play out: Rock will be loud, the giraffe will be extra timid and there will be some over-the-top dance number with the Indian-accented King of the lemurs. Does that sound about right?
The only take away from this franchise was the penguin gang until Nickelodeon killed any interest in them in an overdone kid's series.
Originally, there were supposed to be five 'Shrek' films in the franchise. After 'Shrek 2' performed well, Dreamworks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg said more sequels were in the works.
'Shrek 3 and 4 are going to reveal other unanswered questions and, finally, in the last chapter, we will understand how Shrek came to be in that swamp, when we meet him in the first movie,'
Thankfully, Dreamworks came to its senses when it was announced in May 2009 'Shrek Forever After' would be the franchises' last.
'Shrek 2' was a given provided the first film's popularity. After the success of 'Toy Story 2,' sequels started rivaling their predecessor. However, with short-films in between each series--'Donkey's Caroling Christmas-tacular' anyone?--and a musical in 2008, we became smothered by the green ogre.
Despite the fourth film faring better than the third (sorry Justin Timberlake, this film provided little hope for you as an actor; thank goodness for 'The Social Network' reprieve), Paramount deemed a bloated 'Puss in Boots' spin off necessary. Despite fair reviews, the film earned less than any of the Shrek films with a U.S. total gross of $149 million.
Forget Freddy and Jason reboots. Those are too easy. For seven years, a small puppet riding around on a tricycle plagued our dreams.
Although the horror flick's main baddie Jigsaw was killed off in 'Saw III,' that didn't stop filmmakers from coming up with more bizarre twists than a daytime soap opera to keep the franchise alive. The series, which pits players in an elaborate death trap at the start of each film, carried on with flashbacks and death sentences set by his apprentices.
Creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell said the franchise is over for now, but that it will return one day because of the film's popularity.
Before the release of 'Scream 4,' Wes Craven told Total Film he may do more sequels:
'When I initially met with Kevin Williamson, he sketched out what the next two would be, and I found it really fascinating,' he concludes. 'A lot depends on whether they come up with scripts to flesh out. But certainly, I'm up for it, if the script is there. It's a fascinating thing to do two trilogies in a career.'
The release of a fourth 'Scream' seemed like a farce, considering the third film came out over 10 years ago.
Although Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise their roles for the sequel, the franchise, which peaked in the '90s, the franchise has more than overstayed its welcome. Haven't they seen the 'Scary Movie' films?
We know the tired story. Spider bites kid, kid gains spidey senses and starts vigilante superhero stuff to the disarray of disgruntled law enforcement and news reporters. We've seen the exact film 12 years prior, but Sony is painfully forcing us to sit through Peter Parker's Spider-Man transformation again. This time, they mixed things up with the added bonus of the untold origin story about Parker's offed parents--like how they worked as secret agent spies for S.H.I.E.L.D--oh and setting the film in high school.
Yes, Andrew Garfield ('The Social Network') and summer movie Queen, Emma Stone ('The Help,' 'Crazy, Stupid, Love') will draw crowds to what will undoubtedly be a blockbuster; however, the reboot insults the audience who invested five years entwined in the love affairs of Peter Parker and Mary Jane.
For as timid and dorky as Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man appeared, his costume takes the cake.
We'll sit through the new one though because Marvel promises they can do better, just like they did with 'The Hulk.'
'With great power comes great responsibility.' Maybe with a beloved superhero should come the care to do him some justice.
When Arnold Schwarzenegger said, 'I'll be back,' we didn't think we'd literally keep seeing his marred robot body again and again.
A 'Terminator Salvation' sequel was originally supposed to come out in theatres last year, until the film's production company, Halcyon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Director Justin Lin (also of 'The Fast and Furious' franchise. Don't worry, we're getting to them) dropped out of the sequel.
Now, Pacificor LLC holds the rights to the film and the current untitled 'Terminator' project, slated as 'Terminator 5,' has no release date.
If no films come out in the next six years, we may see another sequel in 2018 when James Cameron will get the franchise rights back that he previously assigned to Hemdale who produced the initial movie.
We think Judgement Day for this franchise has come and gone.
People like watching people drive fast cars. For us, each film is like the last. Guys race fast cars, get mixed up with undercover cops, Tokyo drifting, drug lords, come what may and have awesome sequences of car chases and accidents.
The franchise currently has two more films in the works with Jason Statham supposedly slated for the next sequel. Seriously, all the film needs is Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone and the film will be more expendable than 'The Expendables 2.'
Nothing against director Justin Lin, he gave us the 'Community' paintball episode; however, despite America's 'Need for Speed,' we're putting the breaks on this.
'On Stranger Tides' was strange to say the least. The film rid of two of its main characters--Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom--leaving Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow to carry the film. Sparrow then led a ragtag bunch on a quest to find the fountain of youth ((remind us why a dead person needs to find this). While in search for youth, we grow old and bored while Disney pocketed over $1 billion worldwide.
Since the cash cow served its purpose, it's only natural to expect two more Pirates films in the works, although they'll probably continue to decline in revenue as buzz stops.
The franchise considered going on without Depp, which would be like a television series axing off nearly its entire cast before season 2. Oh wait.
Four films later, the rum bottle's finally running dry as Disney drives one of their greatest characters ever made into the ground.
What's better than making one unnecessary follow-up sequel? Two filmed back-to-back to save costs, of course. And, none other than action-film star Jason Statham ('The Transporter,' 'Crank') rumoured as the new lead (since LeBeouf will be too busy with Indy 5 …).
That's what happens after the second sequel in the franchise: 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' grosses over $1 billion at theatres.
Even Spielberg (who wants to possibly continue 'Indiana Jones') gave the project a thumbs up:
'I hope so, because I think he made the best of the three with this last one. I certainly can't imagine anybody other than Michael being equipped to make another Transformers. He's invented a genre and he's got the secret formula.'
We love seeing Bruce Willis on screen as John McClane, but at age 56 is it really believable anymore? Yippee ki-nay.
Next Valentine's Day gear up for 'A Good Day to Die Hard.' (Yes, that's the name.)
The film pits McClane and his son (more children!) taking their brand of justice to Russia.
At the very least, can we suggest a name change? 'Go Hard Or Die Hard,' anyone?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.