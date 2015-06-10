15 Father's Day gifts for stylish dads

This Father’s Day, spoil the man that always spoils you with a luxurious gift he’ll never forget.
We scoured the web in search of gifts that cater to stylish dads, because he deserves more than a basic golf shirt this year.
Classier than boat shoes without sacrificing comfort, penny loafers are the modern gentleman's go-to summer shoe. Cole Haan's Britton Penny Loafer will add a relaxed feel to his warm weather wardrobe.
Price: $US198
Mantry delivers a handmade wooden crate filled with six artisan food and beverage products straight to dad's doorstep. Choose a single crate, or keep him in the kitchen with a three- or six-month subscription.
Price: $US225 (three-month subscription)
Rather than restocking his signature cologne, get him hooked on something new from Maison Margiela. For a clean, crisp scent, try At the Barbers, combining basil, lavender, tonka bean, and white musk. Richer and decidedly darker, Jazz Club evokes a dimly-lit boîte with musk, tobacco, vetiver, and a touch of vanilla.
Price: $US125 each
This Logan Leather Buckle Briefcase combines fashion with function for the ultimate work bag. Its buttery, bench-crafted leather exterior improves with age (just like dad).
Price: $US528
Every dad deserves a proper cocktail at the end of the day. Merchants of Beverage provides him with everything he needs to prepare and drink an Old-Fashioned. All that's missing is the ice.
Price: $US150
A sportcoat's versatility makes it a perfect gift for the man who likes to mix and match. This three-button sportcoat from Barena Venezia makes a quiet statement.
Price: $US765
B&O BeoPlay H8 Wireless Active Noise Cancellation Headphones aren't your average headphones. Made from cow leather with lambskin and memory foam ear pads, they sit cosy on even the longest of flights.
Price: $US500
You can order this Smythson watch roll with or without the 'Daddy Cool' monogram, or you can opt for a custom message.
Price: $US550
There's no better present than the gift of comfort, and these cotton pajamas by Brooks Brothers will put him into stylish relaxation mode.
Price: $US98
Tee time meets happy hour with this unique flask. The black leather exterior holds beechwood tees, a divot tool, and ball markers, while the interior holds his favourite liquor.
Price: $US39.95
If dad is an Italian food fan, 'The Silver Spoon' and its 2,000 recipes present a challenge. Cook your way through the whole tome and you can go toe-to-toe with any Italian cook.
Price: $US49.95
Cigars, Scotch, and a little gambling -- what more could dad and his wolfpack ask for? This Ralph Lauren poker set, that's what. The walnut wood and leather set adds a touch of luxury to boys' night in.
Price: $US795
Father's Day gift sets don't always hit the mark, but this one pierces the bulls eye. With juniper, lemon, and warm sand accord, the cologne is like a brisk gin cocktail on the beach, and the shades feature tinted lenses in deep ocean blue.
Price: $US530
Salvatore Ferragamo's Nikos Runway American Billfold Leather Wallet is perfect for his weekend adventures and everyday use. The darkened edges combined with the classic design creates a look of rugged masculinity.
Price: $US420
