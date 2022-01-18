The 15 fastest-growing job titles in Australia, according to LinkedIn, highlight tech’s dominance for talent

LinkedIn has released a new list of job titles that have increased in prevalence in Australia.

HR, technical and UX roles dominated the list.

The jobs platform also recorded a 60% increase in job posts mentioning flexibility.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Engineers, UX designers and cybersecurity analysts have topped a new list of the 15 fastest-growing job titles over the past five years, according to research published by LinkedIn.

The global professional network’s 2022 LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise list outlined a raft of job titles that have increased in prevalence across the board in the Australian market; reflecting ongoing local and and international jobs trends.

LinkedIn analysed data on the job titles experiencing the highest growth rates from January 2017 through July 2021 to put together the rankings.

Chief HR officers topped the list of fastest-growing job titles, potentially pointing to a desire for experienced professionals in the sector to shepherd culture transformation and employee engagement programs.

Despite the increased acceptance of remote work, only 2.4% of the positions allowed for remote working.

The next four roles spanned the growing Australian tech sector, with machine learning, site reliability, power systems and data engineers highly sought after.

Across sectors including the implementation of algorithms and systems for AI; managing reliability and efficiency; and designing systems for the energy and renewable energy, just 25% of the available positions allowed for remote work.

Other noteworthy positions on the list included UX designers and writers, as a growing number of industries scale up their digital experiences, and cybersecurity specialists; enabling firms to bring their ability to protect their data and intellectual property in-house.

Globally, several standout trends also arose from the report, particularly around 2021’s number one buzzword: flexibility.

LinkedIn recorded a 60% increase in job posts mentioning flexibility since 2019, along with a staggering 313% surge in company posts mentioning flexibility.

Company culture also emerged as a focus for LinkedIn users; the global report revealed that company posts that mentioned culture received a 34% engagement boost.

Across the board, terms related to work-life balance and the workplace experience have jumped in usage, likely reflective of what has been called ‘the great resignation’ and ‘the great realignment’ as workers across the western world reevaluated the place of work in their lives in the more than two years since the start of the pandemic.

As a share of all posts, the phrase “flexible work” jumped by 203% between 2019 and 2021. The terms “well-being” and “company culture” leapt by 46% and 27% respectively.

Similarly, recent research by Purpose Bureau showed job advertisements offering temporary and permanent work from home arrangements in Australia increased by 95% from March to December 2021.

The research revealed younger companies that had launched within the past two years were 41% more likely to broadcast WFH ads compared with more mature firms.