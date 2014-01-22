These Are The Craziest Acronyms Scientists Use

We never knew science could be so witty, creative, and in some cases blunt and even kind of rude.
A Quora user recently asked “What are some of the best scientific acronyms?” and brilliant answers started pouring in.
He kicked off the thread with:
BRAINS: Biobehavioral Research Awards for Innovative New Scientists. Obviously these award-winning scientists are brainy.
WEIRD: This one stands for Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich and Democratic.
Quora user Leo Horie said this is from a behavioural psychology study that pointed out that “It’s a shocking fact, but pretty much everything we think we know about human behaviour derives from studies of US undergraduates – the psychologists’ ‘lab rat’! These people are WEIRD (Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic) in more ways than one.”
SPRM: Selective progesterone receptor modulators. Quora user Sebastien Chartrand said this one is used to treat uterine conditions.
CLARITY: Clear Lipid-exchanged Anatomically Rigid Imaging Tissue hYdrogel. This one comes from user Chetan Raj.
INADEQUATE: Incredible Natural Abundance DoublE QUAntum Transfer Experiment. Quora user Lars Elgaard said the name is perfect because the test is not very reliable.
HERP: Human Exposure Rodent Potency, and DERP: Drug Effectiveness Review Project. Quora user Josh Velson said these acronyms cracked him up when they were used in a problem set he had to solve in school.
Quora user Anson Lam gave some great astronomy acronyms:
FLAMINGOS: FLoridA Multi-object Imaging Near-infrared Grism Observational Spectrometer
BIGASS: Bright Infrared Galaxy All Sky Survey
WISEASS: Weizmann Institute of Science Experimental Astrophysics Spectroscopy System
GANDALF: Gas AND Absorption Line Fitting algorithm
And Quora user Giridhar Sekar pointed the way to a whole list of NMR spectroscopy acronyms. Here are some of the gems:
FLOPSY: FLip-flOP SpectroscopY
DOUBTFUL: Double Quantum Transitions for Finding Unresolved Lines
HOHAHA: HOmonuclear HArtmann-HAhn spectroscopy
SECSY: Spin Echo Correlated Spectroscopy
