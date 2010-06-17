15 Facts You Want To Know About The Global Media And Entertainment Industry

Last week we told you about the latest annual forecast from PricewaterhouseCoopers, which predicted a period of glacial growth in the North American media and entertainment market over the next few years.
(You can check out a summary of the findings here.)
Today we got a copy of the full 300-plus-page report.
Note: Digital spending consists of broadband and mobile access; wired and mobile Internet advertising; video on demand; mobile TV subscriptions; online and mobile TV advertising; digital recorded music distribution; online movie subscription rentals and digital downloads; online and wireless video games; digital advertising in newspapers and consumer magazines; satellite radio subscriptions and online radio advertising; electronic consumer and educational and professional books; digital directory advertising; and trade magazine digital advertising.
The entertainment and media industry in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Paciﬁc, and Latin America will increase from $1.3 trillion in 2009 to $1.7 trillion in 2014
Radio is projected to turn around with a 2% advertising increase and stronger gains in the years to come
TV ad revenue fell by 10% in 2009 -- blame the recession and a lack of revenue from the Beijing Olympics
