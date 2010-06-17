15 Facts You Want To Know About The Global Media And Entertainment Industry

Last week we told you about the latest annual forecast from PricewaterhouseCoopers, which predicted a period of glacial growth in the North American media and entertainment market over the next few years.



(You can check out a summary of the findings here.)

Today we got a copy of the full 300-plus-page report.

The biggest media markets are the USA, Japan, and Germany Digital spending increased by 10% despite the recession, while nondigital spending dropped by 6% Note: Digital spending consists of broadband and mobile access; wired and mobile Internet advertising; video on demand; mobile TV subscriptions; online and mobile TV advertising; digital recorded music distribution; online movie subscription rentals and digital downloads; online and wireless video games; digital advertising in newspapers and consumer magazines; satellite radio subscriptions and online radio advertising; electronic consumer and educational and professional books; digital directory advertising; and trade magazine digital advertising. No sign of slowing down for the growth of online ads The entertainment and media industry in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Paciﬁc, and Latin America will increase from $1.3 trillion in 2009 to $1.7 trillion in 2014 Movie revenues grew by 3 per cent in 2009 - the only segment to improve in 2009 The global video game market is expected to reach $87 billion by 2014 MAGAZINES: After the 10% decline in 2009, only a modest recovery is expected between 2012 and 2014 Latin America is set to be the fastest growing region for magazines in the next five years A 7% drop in newspaper advertising = more bad news for print But circulation is actually growing in Asia Pacific and Latin America Radio is projected to turn around with a 2% advertising increase and stronger gains in the years to come The book market shrank by 2% in 2009, while electronic books rose by 50% The global recorded music market fell by 3% in 2009 (more to come) TV ad revenue fell by 10% in 2009 -- blame the recession and a lack of revenue from the Beijing Olympics Wired and mobile internet access rose by 8% in 2009

