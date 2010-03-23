15 Depressing Facts About The Coming Water Crisis

Photo: MCA/Universal Pictures
Americans care very little about water, because for most of our history water has been abundant and good. But problems with infrastructure and supply are growing.Globally, the water crisis is much worse.
We are fast approaching a world in which the most hotly-contested resource for development and survival is not oil, but water.
This is also why investors have become crazy about it, pouring huge money into water rights, desalinization, and purification projects.
America must spend $255 billion in the next five years to prevent deterioration of water infrastructure. We plan to spend half that amount.
Parts of America use up to 80% of their available freshwater resources. (That means a slight drought or increase in usage will cause a WATER SHORTAGE.)
A few exceptions to the economic limits on transporting water exist. Bottled water, for example, is sometimes consumed vast distances from where it was produced because it commands a premium far above normal costs. Growth in bottled water consumption may expand in some markets, but overall, long-distance transfers of bulk water are not likely to become a significant export in commercial markets.
Source: Pacific Institute
Desalination is only practical for small countries with extreme wealth. Saudi Arabia accounts for 25% of the world's use.
