15 Depressing Facts About The Coming Water Crisis

Americans care very little about water, because for most of our history water has been abundant and good. But problems with infrastructure and supply are growing.Globally, the water crisis is much worse.

We are fast approaching a world in which the most hotly-contested resource for development and survival is not oil, but water.

This is also why investors have become crazy about it, pouring huge money into water rights, desalinization, and purification projects.

America must spend $255 billion in the next five years to prevent deterioration of water infrastructure. We plan to spend half that amount.

Source: American Society of Civil Engineers

Parts of America use up to 80% of their available freshwater resources. (That means a slight drought or increase in usage will cause a WATER SHORTAGE.)

Source: UNESCO

Californians look forward to a fourth straight year of serious drought.

Source: California

Transporting water is impractical, even within the U.S. Just look at the cost of bottled water.

A few exceptions to the economic limits on transporting water exist. Bottled water, for example, is sometimes consumed vast distances from where it was produced because it commands a premium far above normal costs. Growth in bottled water consumption may expand in some markets, but overall, long-distance transfers of bulk water are not likely to become a significant export in commercial markets.

Source: Pacific Institute

Globally, 1.2 billion people live in areas with inadequate water supply.

Source: International Water Management Institute

1.6 billion live in areas where there is water, but they can't afford to drink it.

Source: International Water Management Institute

Water use is increasing much faster than population.

Source: United Nations Environmental Programs

Global water demands will increase by 40% in the next 10 years.

Source: Pacific Institute

By 2025, two-thirds of the world will live under conditions of water scarcity.

Source: International Water Management Institute

Two-thirds of the cities in China suffer from water shortages. Clean water is even more rare.

Source: Asia Waters Project

India WILL run out of water in the near future.

Source: Arlington Institute

Source: Global Policy

MENA maintains water supplies through expensive and non-renewable sources.

Source: UNESCO

Desalination is only practical for small countries with extreme wealth. Saudi Arabia accounts for 25% of the world's use.

Source: Marsh National Oil Companies' Conference

Green tech may provide a way past peak oil. There is no escape from peak water.

Source: Pacific Institute

