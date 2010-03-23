15 Depressing Facts About The Coming Water Crisis

Photo: MCA/Universal Pictures

Americans care very little about water, because for most of our history water has been abundant and good. But problems with infrastructure and supply are growing.Globally, the water crisis is much worse.



We are fast approaching a world in which the most hotly-contested resource for development and survival is not oil, but water.

This is also why investors have become crazy about it, pouring huge money into water rights, desalinization, and purification projects.

15 Facts About The Coming Water Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.