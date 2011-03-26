15 Facts About Starbucks That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: ASurroca on flickr

With revenues of $10.7 billion last year and 16,850 shops in 40 countries, Starbucks is clearly the world’s top coffee retailer.The coffee giant celebrated its 40th anniversary this month but it shows no signs of slowing down.



Heck, its brand is so well recognised all over the world it doesn’t even put its name on its cups anymore.

In the past few months it has announced new partnerships with other coffee companies, grocery stores and plans to move into digital content as well as introducing new products. In some stores you can already have wine with your coffee.

It is pushing its international expansion aggressively which means within the next five years you’ll see a Starbucks as frequently in China as you do in New York City.

