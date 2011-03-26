15 Facts About Starbucks That Will Blow Your Mind

With revenues of $10.7 billion last year and 16,850 shops in 40 countries, Starbucks is clearly the world’s top coffee retailer.The coffee giant celebrated its 40th anniversary this month but it shows no signs of slowing down.

Heck, its brand is so well recognised all over the world it doesn’t even put its name on its cups anymore.

In the past few months it has announced new partnerships with other coffee companies, grocery stores and plans to move into digital content as well as introducing new products. In some stores you can already have wine with your coffee.

It is pushing its international expansion aggressively which means within the next five years you’ll see a Starbucks as frequently in China as you do in New York City.

Starbucks has added an average of two stores on a daily basis since 1987

Santa Fe Springs, Calif. has the highest concentration with 560 Starbucks stores within 25 miles

It opened its first store in Beijing in 1999 and there are now 376 stores in China. They expect to reach 1000 by 2015.

The average Starbucks customer visits the store 6 times per month while a loyal 20% of customers go to the stores 16 times per month

There are over 87,000 possible drink combinations at Starbucks

The original Starbucks in Seattle sold coffee in 8 oz cups. During expansion, they added the 12 oz and the 16 oz then got rid of the 8 oz and added the 24 oz and finally the 30 oz Trenta...

The Trenta is slightly bigger than your stomach with the capacity to hold 916 milliliters. The stomach on average has a capacity of 900 ml.

A Starbucks grande coffee has 320 milligrams of caffeine, over four times the amount of caffeine in a Red Bull.

The Starbucks cinnamon chip scone has more calories than a McDonald's quarter pounder with 480 calories

The zip code that is the farthest from a Starbucks in the U.S. is Adak, Alaska where you would need to travel 1,044 miles for a frappucino.

At $300 million Starbucks spends more on healthcare insurance for its employees than on coffee beans

Starbucks uses over 93 million gallons of milk per year, enough to fill 155 Olympic-sized swimming pools

Starbucks uses 2.3 billion paper cups per year

The owners almost went with the name Pequod, the name of the boat in Moby Dick, instead of the character Starbucks' name

