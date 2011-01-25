15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Vacacion via Flickr

McDonald’s just released fourth quarter earnings, which show another three months of growth.The company reported earnings per share of $1.16, in line with forecasts, and $6.2 billion in quarterly revenue.



Global comparable sales increased 5% in 2010 and consolidated revenue was up 6%. The restaurant giant is a rare company that grew during the recession and during the recovery.

Now 62 million people eat at McDonald’s every day, up from 58 million in 2008.

