15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Vacacion via Flickr
McDonald’s just released fourth quarter earnings, which show another three months of growth.The company reported earnings per share of $1.16, in line with forecasts, and $6.2 billion in quarterly revenue.
Global comparable sales increased 5% in 2010 and consolidated revenue was up 6%. The restaurant giant is a rare company that grew during the recession and during the recovery.
Now 62 million people eat at McDonald’s every day, up from 58 million in 2008.
Counting $32 billion in revenue from franchise stores, McDonald's claims the 68th biggest economy, bigger than Ecuador
Sharon Stone worked at McDonald's before she was famous. So did Shania Twain, Jay Leno, Rachel McAdams and Pink
A survey by Sponsorship Research International found that 88 per cent could identify the arches and only 54 per cent could name the Christian cross, according to Fast Food Nation.
The Queen of England owns a McDonald's near Buckingham Palace as part of her vast real estate portfolio
The only place in the lower 48 that is more than 100 miles from a McDonald's is a barren plain in South Dakota
Americans alone consume one billion pounds of beef at McDonald's in a year -- five and a half million head of cattle
