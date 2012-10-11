The 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings

Photo: Getty Images / YouTube screencap
Jennifer Aniston stepped out earlier this week finally revealing her huge engagement ring from fiancée Justin Thoreaux.The couple got engaged August 10th during Thoreaux’s birthday celebration in New York City.
The 43-year-old actress follows a long line of recently engaged stars from Miley Cyrus to Sofia Vergara.
However, none of the engagement rings of late amount to the most expensive in Hollywood.
Let’s just say Beyoncé wears some serious bling and Jennifer Lopez doesn’t sing “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got” for nothing.
While Aniston’s ring is estimated at a costly $500,000, hers isn’t the priciest celebrity bling by a long shot.
Specs: 10 carat yellow diamond
Klum ended her seven year marriage with Seal in January.
Specs: 9-carat emerald-cut diamond platinum tapered baguettes
Hudson became engaged to Muse's lead singer Matt Bellamy April 2011.
Specs: 16-carat flawless Emerald cut diamond designed by Robert Procop
Brad Pitt helped design the diamond for Jolie for a nearly a year with Procop before he proposed in April 2012.
Specs: Rare four-carat Ashoka diamond engagement ring by William Goldberg
CAA agent Jim Toth presented Witherspoon with the ring December 2010 nearly a year after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.
Specs: 18-carat, blue oval sapphire set in white gold
Prince William gave Middleton the blue sapphire previously worn by Princess Diana.
Specs: 4.5-carat cushion cut
When it comes to rings, Affleck splurges presenting Garner with the Harry Winston ring in 2005. This isn't the last time he'll appear on the list.
Specs: Specs: 12.5 carat
Khloe revealed she nearly lost the ring from basketball player Lamar Odom in 2010 on an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'
Specs: 14-carat diamond ring.
Hockey player Mike Comrie proposed to Duff in February 2010 on a balcony at sunset in Hawaii.
Specs: a Lorraine Schwartz 20.5 carat ring featuring a 16.5-carat emerald centre.
Before their 72-day wedding, now ex-husband Kris Humphries bought Kim a ring worth nearly half the price of her Beverly Hills home.
Specs: 33.19-carat diamond
The famed diamond given to Taylor by Richard Burton is up for auction December 13.
Specs: 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink diamond
Ben Affleck gave Lopez one of the most expensive rings when they were together in 2002.
Her reported 8-carat ring from ex-husband Marc Anthony has been valued anywhere from $1 million to 4 million.
Specs: 40.42-carat marquise Harry Winston diamond
Jacqueline Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis October, 20 1968 five months after the passing of Bobby Kennedy. The ring sold for $2.6 million at her estate auction in 1996.
Specs: an 18-carat emerald cut Lorraine Schwartz flawless diamond set in platinum
The singer first showed off her rock at Radio City Music Hall in September 2008 after she and Jay-Z tied the knot April of that year.
