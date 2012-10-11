The 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings

Jennifer Aniston’s new bling dims in comparison to one superstar’s $5M ring.

Photo: Getty Images / YouTube screencap

Jennifer Aniston stepped out earlier this week finally revealing her huge engagement ring from fiancée Justin Thoreaux.The couple got engaged August 10th during Thoreaux’s birthday celebration in New York City.



The 43-year-old actress follows a long line of recently engaged stars from Miley Cyrus to Sofia Vergara.

However, none of the engagement rings of late amount to the most expensive in Hollywood.

Let’s just say Beyoncé wears some serious bling and Jennifer Lopez doesn’t sing “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got” for nothing.

While Aniston’s ring is estimated at a costly $500,000, hers isn’t the priciest celebrity bling by a long shot.

