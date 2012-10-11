The 15 Most Expensive Celebrity Engagement Rings

Jennifer Aniston stepped out earlier this week finally revealing her huge engagement ring from fiancée Justin Thoreaux.The couple got engaged August 10th during Thoreaux’s birthday celebration in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress follows a long line of recently engaged stars from Miley Cyrus to Sofia Vergara. 

However, none of the engagement rings of late amount to the most expensive in Hollywood. 

Let’s just say Beyoncé wears some serious bling and Jennifer Lopez doesn’t sing “Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got” for nothing.

While Aniston’s ring is estimated at a costly $500,000, hers isn’t the priciest celebrity bling by a long shot.

(Tie) 12. Heidi Klum: $150,000

Specs: 10 carat yellow diamond

Klum ended her seven year marriage with Seal in January.

(Tie) 12. Carrie Underwood: $150,000

Specs: Yellow diamond

Underwood became engaged to hockey player Mike Fisher at the end of 2009.

(Tie) 11. Britney Spears: $200,000

Specs: Neil Lane 3.5-carat diamond

Spears got engaged to Jason Trawick in Las Vegas December 2011.

(Tie) 11. Kate Hudson: $200,000

Specs: 9-carat emerald-cut diamond platinum tapered baguettes

Hudson became engaged to Muse's lead singer Matt Bellamy April 2011.

(Tie) 10. Angelina Jolie: $250,000 (estimated)

Specs: 16-carat flawless Emerald cut diamond designed by Robert Procop

Brad Pitt helped design the diamond for Jolie for a nearly a year with Procop before he proposed in April 2012.

(Tie) 10. Reese Witherspoon: $250,000

Specs: Rare four-carat Ashoka diamond engagement ring by William Goldberg

CAA agent Jim Toth presented Witherspoon with the ring December 2010 nearly a year after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.

(Tie) 9. Kate Middleton: $500,000 (estimated)

Specs: 18-carat, blue oval sapphire set in white gold

Prince William gave Middleton the blue sapphire previously worn by Princess Diana.

(Tie) 9. Jennifer Garner: $500,000

Specs: 4.5-carat cushion cut

When it comes to rings, Affleck splurges presenting Garner with the Harry Winston ring in 2005. This isn't the last time he'll appear on the list.

8. Khloe Kardashian: $850,000

Specs: Specs: 12.5 carat

Khloe revealed she nearly lost the ring from basketball player Lamar Odom in 2010 on an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

7. Hillary Duff: $1 million

Specs: 14-carat diamond ring.

Hockey player Mike Comrie proposed to Duff in February 2010 on a balcony at sunset in Hawaii.

(Tie) 6. Catherine Zeta-Jones: $2 million

Specs: 10-carat marquise diamond

Michael Douglas proposed to Zeta-Jones in December 2009.

(Tie) 6. Kim Kardashian: $2 million

Specs: a Lorraine Schwartz 20.5 carat ring featuring a 16.5-carat emerald centre.

Before their 72-day wedding, now ex-husband Kris Humphries bought Kim a ring worth nearly half the price of her Beverly Hills home.

5. Mariah Carey: $2.5 million

Specs: 17-carat pink diamond

Nick Cannon proposed to to the now 'American Idol' host back in 2008.

4. Elizabeth Taylor: $2.5-3.5 million (estimated)

Specs: 33.19-carat diamond

The famed diamond given to Taylor by Richard Burton is up for auction December 13.

3. Jennifer Lopez: $2.5 million

Specs: 6.1-carat Harry Winston pink diamond

Ben Affleck gave Lopez one of the most expensive rings when they were together in 2002.

Her reported 8-carat ring from ex-husband Marc Anthony has been valued anywhere from $1 million to 4 million.

2. Jacqueline Kennedy: $2.6 million

Specs: 40.42-carat marquise Harry Winston diamond

Jacqueline Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis October, 20 1968 five months after the passing of Bobby Kennedy. The ring sold for $2.6 million at her estate auction in 1996.

1. Beyoncé: $5 million

Specs: an 18-carat emerald cut Lorraine Schwartz flawless diamond set in platinum

The singer first showed off her rock at Radio City Music Hall in September 2008 after she and Jay-Z tied the knot April of that year.

